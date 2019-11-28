FOUR DOWNS: How Blough fared in NFL debut

FOURTH DOWN: LOSING PLAYS

Patricia said after the game that his team needs to find a way to break through and smash the thing that's holding them back from winning these close games they're losing.

In the end, it really comes down to making winning plays late in games.

Instead, too often over the last two months, the Lions are getting losing plays late. That was the case again Thursday, as follows:

1. Running back Bo Scarbrough runs for 21 yards down to the Chicago 41-yard line with under eight minutes remaining, but an illegal block in the back penalty by a receiver nullifies the play. The Lions end up punting instead of trying to increase their 20-17 lead.

2. Chicago faces a 3rd and 4 at their 16-yard line down 20-17 late. Miller gets behind Coleman for a gain of 35 yards.

3. Chicago faces a 3rd and 5 at Detroit's 34-yard line on the same drive. Miller gets behind Coleman for a gain of 32 down to the Detroit 2-yard line.

4. Detroit jumps offside on the extra point attempt following Chicago's last touchdown with 2:12 left. It gives the Bears five free yards to attempt a shorter extra point that would extend the lead to four points and force the Lions to have to score a touchdown on their final drive.

5. The Lions have 3rd and 9 at the Bears' 26-yard line with 41 seconds left and take a sack back at the Chicago 39, setting up 4th and 22.

Those are the kind of plays late that prevent teams from winning close games.

"I feel like we are just leaving a lot of plays out there, for me, just going off of what I saw," Lions safety Tracy Walker said after the game.