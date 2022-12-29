O'HARA'S WEEK 17 PREVIEW: Lions need to win in January to keep playoff hopes alive

Bears' view -- QB star: As he closes out his second season with the Bears, quarterback Justin Fields has a broader feel for what is important to him as the leader of his team.

It doesn't matter who's on the field with him or what the circumstances are.

"I don't care what's around me," Fields said after the Bears' loss to the Bills. "Guys in the locker room know I'm going to give 100 percent. I'm going to give 100 percent every time I'm on the field.

"They know I'm going to lead them. As long as I'm doing my job and doing my job to the best of my ability, I think we have a chance against anybody."

Fields' second season has been a development season. As a passer, his completion percentage has increased from 58.9 percent to 62.3, with 16 TDs in 14 games compared to seven as a rookie.

Fields is one of the league's most dynamic athletes. That's obvious in his rushing stats: 1,011 yards and eight TDs compared to 420 and two TDs as a rookie.