10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday ahead of Detroit's game Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Interesting statistic that Johnson highlighted with the offense this week. Detroit has as many negative runs in their last two games as they did their first five games of the season when they were one of the better rushing offenses in the league. Running the ball with more consistency has been a point of emphasis this week for Johnson. The Bears come into Sunday ranked 30th in the league in rushing defense (151.2).

2. Last week's defensive performance against Carolina was uncharacteristic of how the Lions had been playing defense leading up to that game, especially against the run. Glenn was asked about the game plan and said he didn't regret the scheme decisions.

"Obviously, as a coach, the first thing you look at is yourself," he said. "But when you're just playing down-safety defense, when that's been the talk the whole week as far as stopping the run because we know exactly who they are."