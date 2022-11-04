NOTEBOOK: Jacobs excited to play snaps on defense this week

SHORT STAFFED

We'll see if wide receiver Josh Reynolds is able to play Sunday after missing practice this week with a back injury. If not, the Lions could be a little short at receiver, literally and figuratively.

With DJ Chark (6-4), Jameson Williams (6-1) and Quintez Cephus (6-1) either on NFI or IR and not available Sunday, that leaves just Reynolds (6-3) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (6-0) as receivers currently on the roster at least six feet tall or above.

The Lions could opt to promote Brandon Zylstra (6-2) from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game to give them some more size at receiver.

"We'll tweak a couple of things," Campbell said of the receiver position heading into Sunday. "You've got to lean on your tight ends a little bit, which we'll have plenty going into the game. We still have Leaf (Kalif Raymond), we've got Saint (St. Brown). We'll see where (D'Andre) Swift goes, and then we'll probably bring a guy or two up."

ATHLETICISM FOR A BIG MAN

It was a loose start to practice Friday as the offensive linemen joined the receivers and running backs in the 25-yard takeoff drill the offensive skill position players do every Friday while catching passes from the quarterbacks.