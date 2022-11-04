Rookie TE James Mitchell feels ready for an increased role

Mitchell was brought along slowly as he rehabbed his knee. He didn't dress for the first three weeks of the season, but as the knee has steadily gotten stronger, his workload has increased.

"I think he's coming in as more of a pass catcher for sure," quarterback Jared Goff said this week of Mitchell. "He did a little bit of that in college and has that in his DNA, and so has done a good job with that developing that, and I've seen it (Wednesday), and even on scout team, we kind of saw it develop as this season has gone on, and again, a guy that I've slowly started to become very trustworthy with, and it's really all that matter when these guys are running routes and catching passes for us."