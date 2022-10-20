10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Oct 20, 2022 at 01:24 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. The bye week allowed Glenn and the Lions' defense a chance to reflect, recharge and take a long look at the film of the first five games to try and come up with some answers to Detroit's defensive woes to begin the year. It was also an opportunity for Glenn to look in the mirror a bit, and he said he's better for that as well.

The biggest thing Glenn came out of the bye wanting to improve is the pass rush. Detroit's seven sacks are last in the NFL. It's not just sacks, but improved pressure too. He thinks getting John Cominsky and Josh Paschal back in the mix will help in that department.

2. Johnson said there were three points of emphasis coming out of the bye week he talked about with his offensive players on Monday:

  • Better communication
  • Fundamentals and technique
  • Critical situations (short yardage, third down, four minute, late-game situations)

Being better in critical situations, especially late in games, is the big one for me.

3. The Lions are 4-of-6 kicking field goals on the year. Their 66.7 percentage is tied with San Francisco for last in the NFL. It's the area Fipp said he has to improve the most on special teams coming out of the bye. It's been a pretty strong special teams unit all year outside of some inconsistencies in the field goal kicking.

4. Glenn is predicting a good week for rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who outside one great half Week 2 against Washington has had a rather quiet start to his first season. Glenn said he and Hutchinson have talked this week about calming down and playing more under control. They're also giving him freedom to play in some other spots along the line, and think that can free him up a bit.

"I know Aidan is a guy everyone talks about," Glenn said. "I'm trying to get him to calm himself down so he won't get out of character and just continue to work ... just close yourself off from everything and go play. I think he's going to do a good job this week."

Related Links

5. Fipp said wind was definitely a factor in deciding not to attempt the 49-yard field goal in the first half against New England.

"We do feel like making a 50-yard kick in those conditions, on that day, on that field, going that direction, with those uprights, was going to be a little bit more difficult," he said. "I think if you look at (Patriots head coach Bill) Belichick's decision making going that direction on that field, and you go back in his history, you'll see that it's different on that end for him, too."

6. There's been a big focus on being better on 3rd & 1 and 4th & 1 for Johnson and the Lions' offense this week. He's been a little disappointed they've failed on a number of those plays early this season despite being so strong overall upfront and in the run game.

7. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye lost his starting spot before the bye week. Glenn hasn't lost faith that Oruwariye can still be a top corner in the league, but said his benching was necessary at that time for the defense to take a step forward. Glenn said it's his job to get Oruwariye through the rut he's currently in. Glenn said Oruwariye wasn't pulling his weight, and the benching sent a message to every player in the locker room that no one gets a free pass, players have to earn their keep moving forward, and competition will rule. Glenn likes the way Oruwariye has responded so far.

8. Johnson said Cowboys second-year linebacker Micah Parsons just might be the best defensive player in the NFL right now.

Practice photos: October 19, 2022

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 52

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 52

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 52

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 52

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 52

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13), Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 52

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13), Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 52

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 52

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 52

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 52

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 52

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 52

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 52

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 52

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 52

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 52

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 52

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Ross Pierschbacher (66), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 52

Detroit Lions guard Ross Pierschbacher (66), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 52

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 52

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 52

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 52

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 52

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 52

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 52

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 52

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 52

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 52

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 52

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 52

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 52

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 52

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 52

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 52

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 52

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 52

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 52

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 52

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 52

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 52

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 52

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 52

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

9. Fipp was asked about the 10 kickers the Lions have rostered in the last two seasons since not re-signing veteran Matt Prater.

"Ultimately, we lost a good player there, so then the goal was to find the next guy, and I think that we knew that in doing that, it was going to take some time," he said. "But I think overall, from our decision-making process and all that, I don't regret or second guess any of the moves we've made up to this point. Hopefully, it'll settle down here. Hopefully, we end up having two (kickers) this year primarily, and it settles down, and we end up getting some productivity out of those guys."

In retrospect, the Lions probably wish they could have come to terms with Prater, who is perfect kicking field goals and extra points for Arizona this season after going 30-of-37 kicking field goals last season for the Cardinals.

10. Detroit's given up too many explosive plays both in the run and pass games on defense through five weeks. The eight rushing plays of 20-plus yards given up are the most in the league. The 25 total plays of 20-plus yards allowed ranks 23rd. Glenn said missed tackles and missed assignments have been the biggest culprit and he has made both a point of emphasis this week. Interestingly, Detroit's 24 missed tackles credited to them by Pro Football Reference are the fifth fewest in the league. It's been more the timing of them than the quantity.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Glenn feels good about bye week adjustments on defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive improvements, preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and more.

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions expect rookie WR Jameson Williams to play this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams is at in his rehab, ramping up the intensity at practice and more.

news

Week 7 opponent: What the Cowboys are saying

Find out what the Dallas Cowboys are saying as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 7

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will any players return from injury this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

Campbell: Onwuzurike out for the season after back surgery

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced Monday that DL Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having surgery for a back injury.

news

TWENTYMAN: How Lions rookies have fared through first five games

Tim Twentyman takes a look at how the 2022 Detroit Lions rookies have fared through the first five games of the season.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed through first five games

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five bright spot performances for the Detroit Lions through the first five games of the season.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 areas Lions need to improve following bye week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five areas the Detroit Lions need to improve when they return from the bye week.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What can Lions do to regroup over bye week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots.

Advertising