10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

5. Fipp said wind was definitely a factor in deciding not to attempt the 49-yard field goal in the first half against New England.

"We do feel like making a 50-yard kick in those conditions, on that day, on that field, going that direction, with those uprights, was going to be a little bit more difficult," he said. "I think if you look at (Patriots head coach Bill) Belichick's decision making going that direction on that field, and you go back in his history, you'll see that it's different on that end for him, too."

6. There's been a big focus on being better on 3rd & 1 and 4th & 1 for Johnson and the Lions' offense this week. He's been a little disappointed they've failed on a number of those plays early this season despite being so strong overall upfront and in the run game.

7. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye lost his starting spot before the bye week. Glenn hasn't lost faith that Oruwariye can still be a top corner in the league, but said his benching was necessary at that time for the defense to take a step forward. Glenn said it's his job to get Oruwariye through the rut he's currently in. Glenn said Oruwariye wasn't pulling his weight, and the benching sent a message to every player in the locker room that no one gets a free pass, players have to earn their keep moving forward, and competition will rule. Glenn likes the way Oruwariye has responded so far.