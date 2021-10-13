NOTEBOOK: Decker & Strong return to practice

HARRIS HOT STREAK

Outside linebacker Charles Harris recorded another sack Sunday in Minnesota, giving him a career high 4.0 on the year. It's the fourth straight game Harris has recorded a sack. One more Sunday vs. Cincinnati would establish a new team record of five straight games with a sack.

Harris has been a great story all year for the Lions. The former first-round pick has found a scheme here in Detroit that really seems to fit his skill set.

"There were certain situations where schematically there were things he was being asked to do previously when I went back and watched his tape that didn't fit his play style really," Lions outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard said Wednesday of Harris.

"I think he's fit to be a true outside linebacker edge player. You saw previously guys worked him inside five technique and even some systems all the way down to the 4 and that's not what he's built to do. He's a very physical, quick-twitchy player, so he gets on and off of blocks well. You have to have a motor to do a lot of things Charles Harris does on tape and it's non-stop from the first whistle to the last."

Harris has been a consistent performer, and will be looking to keep it up Sunday at Ford Field against the Bengals.

SUCCESSFUL SURGERY FOR RAGNOW

Frank Ragnow had successful toe surgery on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Campbell said surgery went well, but Ragnow didn't want to have it initially knowing it would end his season.

"He feels guilty and he doesn't need to feel guilty," Campbell said. "That's why you love him though. Like, he wants to be a part of this and he feels like he's letting guys down and that's just the opposite. It's like, 'No, it's not. You're being unselfish when you need to be selfish about this.'