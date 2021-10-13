'He makes plays:' Reeves-Maybin becoming a standout on Lions' defense

Oct 13, 2021 at 07:24 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked Monday if there are any players who have elevated their game from last year who have really stood out to him so far in 2021.

The first name he mentioned was veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and it's hard to argue with that.

Reeves-Maybin has been one of the best special teams players in the league over his career, but after the Lions decided to move on from Jamie Collins Sr. a few weeks back, Reeves-Maybin has been given an opportunity to play more on defense, and he's ran with the opportunity.

"He makes plays," Campbell said of Reeves-Maybin Monday. "He's productive for us. He'd be one of the first ones that stands out."

Reeves-Maybin made arguably the biggest play for the Lions' defense Sunday in Minnesota, stripping the ball from Vikings running back Alexander Mattison in the final minutes and recovering the ball to set up the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of an eventual 19-17 loss. He also notched five tackles in the contest playing 41 defensive snaps, the most he's played this season.

Over the last three weeks since seeing increased playing time, Reeves-Maybin has recorded 11 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defended pass that was intercepted by cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

Reeves-Maybin is proving his increased role on defense was warranted, but he doesn't look at it that way.

"I just try to focus on where I'm at at that time no matter what I'm doing," he said. "If it's my situation for now, I'm going to attack it and I'm just trying to make the best of it. I don't really focus too much on playing time or playing here or playing there. I'm just kinda like, 'This is where I'm at, I'm just trying to help the team win.'"

The tipped ball last week and the forced fumble and recovery this week show an uncanny ability to be around the football with the intention of getting it back for his offense. Reeves-Maybin said it's as simple as him just wanting the football.

"Really it just comes from watching other guys around the league who really get after the ball and kind of always seem to come up with it and make big plays," Reeves-Maybin said Monday. "I try to be a turning point and try to make a big play for the team when we need it."

Reeves-Maybin has been doing his part for Detroit's defense the last few weeks and making the most of his opportunities. He says it will really start to be fun when that leads to more wins.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will any players on Reserve/Injured return this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 5 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions lose another heartbreaker

Four downs following the Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings includes another heartbreaker, defensive performance, the two-point conversion and three-man rush.
news

NOTEBOOK: Turnovers hurt Lions in loss to Vikings

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Oruwariye a steady presence at CB for Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Amani Oruwariye's performance, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Despite 0-4 start, Campbell thinks Lions are closer than they appear

Despite the Detroit Lions' 0-4 start to the season, head coach Dan Campbell thinks this team is closer than they may appear.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions sticking with hot hand approach in backfield

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including dividing up carries at running back, limiting the big plays on defense and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
Advertising