'He makes plays:' Reeves-Maybin becoming a standout on Lions' defense

Reeves-Maybin made arguably the biggest play for the Lions' defense Sunday in Minnesota, stripping the ball from Vikings running back Alexander Mattison in the final minutes and recovering the ball to set up the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of an eventual 19-17 loss. He also notched five tackles in the contest playing 41 defensive snaps, the most he's played this season.

"I just try to focus on where I'm at at that time no matter what I'm doing," he said. "If it's my situation for now, I'm going to attack it and I'm just trying to make the best of it. I don't really focus too much on playing time or playing here or playing there. I'm just kinda like, 'This is where I'm at, I'm just trying to help the team win.'"