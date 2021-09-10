NOTEBOOK: Decker ruled out for Lions-49ers

SEWELL & NELSON READY FOR WHATEVER

We'll have to wait until Sunday to see what the Lions decide to do at left tackle to replace Decker, but Sewell said after Friday's practice he's been primarily taking reps at left tackle the last two days.

"I played it (left tackle) in college so there's a little familiarity there," Sewell said. "Wherever I'm at, that's where I'm at, and I just know I'm going to give it all my heart and all my passion out there."

Nelson played a key role in two contests last year, filling in at right tackle against Chicago Week 13, and then getting the start at right tackle the following week against Green Bay. Those are two pretty good defensive fronts, and Nelson played pretty well.

"Right and left (tackle) is just kind of like playing defense in college," said Nelson, the converted college defensive tackle. "It's kind of just like, 'OK, I'm right side today, left side today.' Each series you have to switch your brain a little bit and get your feet right and then off you go."