10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What position group is deepest heading into season?

20man: Pass defense is a marriage of rush and cover, but I'm with you, the most important part of that equation is the rush. Romeo Okwara looks even better to me than last year, when he lead the team with 10.0 sacks. Flowers has been consistent over the years at around 7-to-8 sacks a season. Like I mentioned above, I also think Julian Okwara, Bryant and Harris can give them something on the edge as well.

The biggest difference in the pass rush, however, might be an ability to generate more pressure from inside. The Lions got only four sacks last year from the interior of their defense. I expect that number to drastically increase thanks to additions like Brockers, McNeill and Onwuzurike. There's some pass-rushing prowess there, and if they can be disruptive in the middle and play on the opponent's side of the line of scrimmage, it will change everything upfront for Detroit's defense.