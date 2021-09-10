Don Muhlbach to join Detroit Lions organization as special assistant

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that Don Muhlbach has joined the organization as Special Assistant. In his new full-time role, Muhlbach will support Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes, President and CEO Rod Wood and Head Coach Dan Campbell with various projects across the team's football and business operations.

LIONS SPECIAL ASSISTANT DON MUHLBACH

"It has been an honor and a privilege to wear the Honolulu Blue and Silver for the past 17 years. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to remain with this organization that has given me so much. I'm excited about this new chapter of my career and to have the ability to continue working towards the goal of bringing a winning culture to Detroit."

LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BRAD HOLMES

"We are thrilled to have Don remain an integral part of our organization, and I want to personally congratulate him on his official retirement as a player from the National Football League. Don is one of the most respected players in Lions history and having him work closely with a variety of football and business departments is a tremendous benefit to our entire team. His experience and knowledge on and off the field make him an invaluable resource for our players, coaches and staff, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him back in this new role."

With his new position, Muhlbach officially retires as the second-longest tenured player in Lions history (17 seasons, 260 career games) behind only K Jason Hanson. His 260 career games played rank 37th on the Top 50 list for all-time career games played in NFL history, and also rank as the eighth-most a player has played with a single club in NFL history.