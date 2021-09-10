Don Muhlbach to join Detroit Lions organization as special assistant

Sep 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that Don Muhlbach has joined the organization as Special Assistant. In his new full-time role, Muhlbach will support Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes, President and CEO Rod Wood and Head Coach Dan Campbell with various projects across the team's football and business operations.

LIONS SPECIAL ASSISTANT DON MUHLBACH

"It has been an honor and a privilege to wear the Honolulu Blue and Silver for the past 17 years. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to remain with this organization that has given me so much. I'm excited about this new chapter of my career and to have the ability to continue working towards the goal of bringing a winning culture to Detroit."

LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BRAD HOLMES

"We are thrilled to have Don remain an integral part of our organization, and I want to personally congratulate him on his official retirement as a player from the National Football League. Don is one of the most respected players in Lions history and having him work closely with a variety of football and business departments is a tremendous benefit to our entire team. His experience and knowledge on and off the field make him an invaluable resource for our players, coaches and staff, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome him back in this new role."

With his new position, Muhlbach officially retires as the second-longest tenured player in Lions history (17 seasons, 260 career games) behind only K Jason Hanson. His 260 career games played rank 37th on the Top 50 list for all-time career games played in NFL history, and also rank as the eighth-most a player has played with a single club in NFL history.

Originally entering the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas A&M in 2004, Muhlbach signed with the Lions midway through the 2004 season.

Related Content

news

Cary Harger named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Cary Harger of Muskegon Oakridge High School the week two recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Thursday.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Wednesday.
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Tuesday.
news

Lions acquire WR Trinity Benson via trade with Denver Broncos

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired WR Trinity Benson (physical pending) and a 2023 sixth-round draft selection via trade from the Denver Broncos.
news

Greg Vaughan named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Greg Vaughan of Traverse City West High School the week one recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

The new, primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation is to support youth in Detroit through three areas of focus – Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player and Coach Initiatives.
news

2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets on sale August 27

The Detroit Lions announced today that 2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets will be on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. 
news

Lions announce Michigan High School Football Game of the Week

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the continuation of the football education program Detroit Lions Michigan High School Football Game of the Week, now powered by Hudl.
news

Lions announce Family Fest presented by University of Michigan Credit Union 

The 2021 Detroit Lions Family Fest will be presented by University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU) on Saturday, August 7. Family Fest is free and open to the public.
news

WynnBET designated as an official sportsbook & gaming partner of Detroit Lions

The Lions announced Thursday a multi-year sponsorship with WynnBET, naming WynnBET an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team.
Advertising