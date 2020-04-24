MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft came and went, and the Lions selected Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick.
"Really felt fortunate to take him, really a very, very well-rounded corner with very good length, good speed, very good coverage ability, great tackler, really complete corner in our eyes," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said of Okudah in a Zoom call Thursday night after the conclusion of the first round.
"Corners come in all shapes and sizes, and he kind of fits the mold of a top-flight corner that can cover big guys, he can cover small guys, he can support the run. He plays the ball well, very well, in the air. He's instinctive. He's very much a student of the game. We got very comfortable with that through the process that we had with him dating back to the Combine."
The focus for Quinn and Co. now shifts to Day 2 and the second and third rounds. Detroit still has some needs on defense along their defensive line, and on offense along their line, running back and at wide receiver.
Day 2 of the draft begins tonight at 7 p.m. Who might the Lions be interested in? Here's a look at some of the Day 2 mock drafts from around the NFL:
Nate Davis, USA Today
Second round: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
Why: This defense still needs playmakers up front and could especially use an explosive athlete who could help Trey Flowers hunt quarterbacks.
Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com
Second round: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
Why: I could see Matt Patricia being into what the versatile Davidson will bring as a college defensive end who's bulked up to play inside.
Third round (Pick 67): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
Why: The Lions add another stellar athlete to the secondary in the hyper-versatile Dugger.
Third round (Pick 85): Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan
Why: The Lions could use some help on their offensive interior, and Bredeson has a high floor.
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated
Second round: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
Why: Often utilized in a two-gap role at TCU, Blacklock displays impressive burst and lateral agility to be a disruptive one-gap penetrator at the next level. His pass-rushing upside makes him an intriguing option at the top of Round 2.
Third round (Pick 67): Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
Third round (Pick 85): Zack Moss, RB, Utah
Steve Muench, Scouts Inc.
Second round: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
Why: Adding corner Jeff Okudah in the first round and Epenesa here could go a long way to improving a Detroit defense that regressed last year. While Epenesa isn't an explosive pass-rusher, he knows how to get to the quarterback and he'd be a good complement to Trey Flowers.
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report
Second round: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
Third round (Pick 67): Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Third round (Pick 85): Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Second round: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
Why: After landing Jeff Okudah for their secondary in Round 1, the Lions should turn their attention to reconstructing their defensive front to better support Trey Flowers. Davidson (6-3, 303 pounds) can be a terror rushing the passer from both the interior and the edge. He has a nice blend of strength, power and quickness to go along with sudden finishing moves.
Third round (Pick 67): Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah
Why: The Lions saw Anae up close at the Senior Bowl for a position they could address multiple times in this draft to support Flowers. Anae (6-3, 257 pounds) never gives up on a chance to get to the quarterback.
Third round (Pick 85): Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut
Why: The Lions will need to think about upgrading left tackle in 2021, when Taylor Decker is set to become a free agent. Peart (6-7, 318 pounds) has attracted teams with his wingspan and fluid athleticism. He needs to get stronger to improve the power aspects of his game.
Matt Goul, Cleveland.com
Second round: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama
Why: The Lions took Ohio State's Jeff Okudah in the first round. Adding a cornerback and edge rusher with their first two picks can improve a team that ranked 29th in sacks and 32nd in passing yards given up. Lewis had only six sacks last year, but PFF gave him an 85.8 pass rushing grade. He's 6-foot-5 with rare flexibility and strong techniques, according to PFF.