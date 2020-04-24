MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report

Second round: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Third round (Pick 67): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Third round (Pick 85): Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Second round: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Why: After landing Jeff Okudah for their secondary in Round 1, the Lions should turn their attention to reconstructing their defensive front to better support Trey Flowers. Davidson (6-3, 303 pounds) can be a terror rushing the passer from both the interior and the edge. He has a nice blend of strength, power and quickness to go along with sudden finishing moves.

Third round (Pick 67): Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

Why: The Lions saw Anae up close at the Senior Bowl for a position they could address multiple times in this draft to support Flowers. Anae (6-3, 257 pounds) never gives up on a chance to get to the quarterback.

Third round (Pick 85): Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

Why: The Lions will need to think about upgrading left tackle in 2021, when Taylor Decker is set to become a free agent. Peart (6-7, 318 pounds) has attracted teams with his wingspan and fluid athleticism. He needs to get stronger to improve the power aspects of his game.

Matt Goul, Cleveland.com

Second round: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama