O'HARA'S MOCK 7 3.0: How recent trades & free agency impact picks

The Detroit Lions are feeling the aftershocks of two trades that shook up the top of the NFL draft Friday, and it could be to their benefit.
Mock 7 3.0 is my third mock draft, and it reflects the fallout from the two trades and the impact that already had been made by free agency.
Free agency didn't shake up the draft the way the trades did. It was a one-two punch that came out of the blue.
The first deal had the 49ers moving up to No. 3, and the Dolphins dropping down to 12.
In the second deal, about an hour later, the Dolphins moved up to No. 6 and the Eagles dropped to 12.
Quarterbacks are the prize in this year's draft, and the 49ers likely traded up to get one. In the process, they created a ripple effect for teams drafting below them. And they also might have revealed the Jets' plans at No. 2.
Following is my Mock 7 3.0. As always, feel free to disagree. And a few words of advice for those doing mock drafts at home: Do them in pencil, and keep an eraser handy.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
3.0 pick: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson.
Trades impact: None.
Free agency impact: None. Lawrence was their pick no matter who the Jaguars signed or didn't sign.
They've been active, highlighted by adding CB Shaquill Griffin, former Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. and putting the franchise tag on OT Cam Robinson.
2. New York Jets (2-14)
3.0 pick: QB Zach Wilson, Brigham Young.
Trades impact: It's fair to speculate that they turned down a trade inquiry from the 49ers because they want to draft Wilson.
Free agency impact: They beefed up the defensive line with Carl Lawson and Sheldon Rankins and added a receiving threat in Corey Davis.
3. San Francisco 49ers (6-10), trade with Dolphins
3.0 pick: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State.
Trades impact: Trading up nine spots to get a quarterback showed that head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to move on from veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. There could be another deal coming -- perhaps sending Garoppolo to the Patriots, where he began his career and is still highly regarded by head coach Bill Belichick.
Free agency impact: Signing OT Trent Williams to give their QB an elite pass protector was their highlight move.
4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12)
3.0 pick: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State.
Trades impact: They were looking for a QB to mold for the future behind 13-year starter Matt Ryan. With Wilson and Fields off the board, they switch to Lance. In the end, it might prove to be a better choice.
Free agent impact: Minimal. RB Mike Davis is their top addition. Fields is a pick for the future. Matt Ryan is in his 14th season with a team that has three straight losing seasons.
5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)
3.0 pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon.
Trades impact: Sewell has always been the Bengals' choice. The trades confirmed that he'll be available.
Free agency impact: Defense was a focal point, adding DE Trey Hendrickson and CBs Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton. That set the Bengals up to take Sewell, who has been on their wish list to protect franchise QB Joe Burrow from the beginning.
6. Miami Dolphins (10-6), trade with Eagles
3.0 pick: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida.
Trades impact: Both deals -- trading down and up -- assured Tua Tagovailoa that he's the Dolphins' starter, and they weren't looking to replace him had they stayed put at No. 3. And they've added to their stockpile of draft picks.
Free agency impact: They were active in adding depth. The key move was signing veteran receiver Will Fuller.
7. Detroit Lions (5-11)
3.0 pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU.
Trades impact: Quarterbacks wound up going in the first four picks because of the trades. That left an extra player or two available for the Lions because they weren't taking a quarterback.
Free agency impact: The Lions added solid depth on offense in free agency with WR Tyrell Williams, RB Jamaal Williams and TE Josh Hill.
Their greatest personnel impact came from the trade market with the Rams, swapping QB Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff and three draft picks and getting DT Michael Brockers for a future seventh-round pick. Re-signing DE Romeo Okwara before he got to free agency was a key move.
What they haven't done on defense is add an impact linebacker while letting three others depart as free agents: Jarrad Davis, Christian Jones and Reggie Ragland.
Other options for Lions:
Micah Parsons: I had the linebacker from Penn State going to the Lions in my first two mock drafts and still think he would be a good addition. However, Chase adds an elite playmaker for the offense.
Trade down: Adding extra picks is always an attractive option, and it's even more attractive given the retooling project the Lions are facing.
QB: Having the top four off the board might reduce the chances for a trade down.
Offensive line: As offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has said, it's the deepest position on the offense. Penei Sewell would have been a good fit for the Lions.
Tackle Rashawn Slater of Northwestern would be the No. 2 choice after Sewell. Some project him as a potential guard.
Stay near the phone: That's my advice to GM Brad Holmes -- not that he needs it.
Friday's trades might just be the start.