O'HARA'S MOCK 7 3.0: How recent trades & free agency impact picks

The Detroit Lions are feeling the aftershocks of two trades that shook up the top of the NFL draft Friday, and it could be to their benefit.

Mock 7 3.0 is my third mock draft, and it reflects the fallout from the two trades and the impact that already had been made by free agency.

Free agency didn't shake up the draft the way the trades did. It was a one-two punch that came out of the blue.

The first deal had the 49ers moving up to No. 3, and the Dolphins dropping down to 12.

In the second deal, about an hour later, the Dolphins moved up to No. 6 and the Eagles dropped to 12.

Quarterbacks are the prize in this year's draft, and the 49ers likely traded up to get one. In the process, they created a ripple effect for teams drafting below them. And they also might have revealed the Jets' plans at No. 2.

Following is my Mock 7 3.0. As always, feel free to disagree. And a few words of advice for those doing mock drafts at home: Do them in pencil, and keep an eraser handy.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

3.0 pick: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson.

Trades impact: None.

Free agency impact: None. Lawrence was their pick no matter who the Jaguars signed or didn't sign.