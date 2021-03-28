TWENTYMAN: 8 pro days to watch this week

Who to watch: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is challenging Penn State's Micah Parsons to be the first off-the-ball linebacker selected in this draft. He lined up at both linebacker and safety during his time in South Bend, which speaks to his versatility. He's drawn some comparisons to Derwin James in that regard. Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award as the country's top linebacker and was also a finalist for the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy. He was also the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, while also recording 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and three pass breakups in 12 starts.