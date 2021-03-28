TWENTYMAN: 8 pro days to watch this week

8. Miami, Mon., March 29
Who to watch: Edge rusher Gregory Rousseau might be the best pure pass rusher in the 2020 NFL Draft. He opted out of the 2020 season, so this is a big day for Rousseau to show that he stayed in shape and prepared himself to impress NFL talent evaluators. Rousseau (6-7, 265) recorded 15.5 sacks in 2019, second only to No. 1 overall pick Chase Young that season.
Also keep an eye on: K Jose Borregales, TE Brevin Jordan, DE Jaelan Phillips, DE Quincy Roche
7. North Carolina, Mon., March 29
Who to watch: Running back Javonte Williams rushed for 19 touchdowns this past season with 1,140 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry on only 157 carries splitting time in the backfield with talented teammate Michael Carter. Williams also caught 25 passes for 305 yards and three more scores. He's a physical runner with speed, and a good pro day could put him in the first-round conversation.
Also keep an eye on: WR Dyami Brown, RB Michael Carter, WR Dazz Newsome, LB Chazz Surratt
6. Florida, Wed., March 31
Who to watch: Kyle Pitts is listed as a tight end, but he might be the most versatile weapon in this draft. At 6-foot-6 and 246 pounds, Pitts would often split out wide as a receiver. He won the John Mackey award (top TE) this past season and was the first tight end to be named a Fred Biletnikoff award (top WR) finalist after catching 43 passes for 770 yards (17.9 avg) and 12 receiving touchdowns (tied for third most in the FBS) in eight starts. He's drawn comparisons to Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.
Also keep an eye on: S Shawn Davis, T Stone Forsythe, WR Trevon Grimes, K Evan McPherson, DT TJ Slaton, WR Kadarius Toney, QB Kyle Trask, CB Marco Wilson
5. LSU, Wed., March 31
Who to watch: Who is the best receiver in this loaded 2020 class? There's a lot of debate about that, but LSU's Ja'Marr Chase is certainly in the conversation. Chase opted out of the 2020 season, but in 2019 he helped lead LSU to a national championship by catching 84 balls for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He caught nine passes for 221 yards and two scores in the championship game. A good pro day might solidify him as being the best pass catcher in this draft.
Also keep an eye on: LB Jabril Cox, TE Tory Carter, WR Terrance Marshall Jr., WR Racey McMath, DT Tyler Shelvin, S JaCoby Stevens, CB Kary Vincent
4. Notre Dame, Wed., March 31
Who to watch: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is challenging Penn State's Micah Parsons to be the first off-the-ball linebacker selected in this draft. He lined up at both linebacker and safety during his time in South Bend, which speaks to his versatility. He's drawn some comparisons to Derwin James in that regard. Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus Award as the country's top linebacker and was also a finalist for the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy. He was also the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded 11 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, while also recording 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and three pass breakups in 12 starts.
Also keep an eye on: G Aaron Banks, QB Ian Book, T Liam Eichenberg, T Robert Hainsey, DE Daelin Hayes, G Tommy Kraemer, WR Javon McKinley, DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, WR Ben Skowronek, TE Tommy Tremble
3. Oregon, Fri., April 2
Who to watch: Oregon's Penei Sewell and Northwestern's Rashawn Slater are battling to be the first offensive tackle taken in this class. Sewell (6-6, 325) is a big, physical tackle with quick feet and elite athleticism who often imposed his will on defenders. He opted out of the 2020 season, but his 2019 highlights put him in elite status.
Also keep an eye on: S Brady Breeze, DT Austin Faoliu, CB Thomas Graham Jr., S Jevon Holland, CB Deommodore Lenoir
View photos of Lions QB Jared Goff's introductory media availability at Allen Park.
2. Alabama, Tues., March 30
Who to watch: Alabama is one of the few programs in the country that can put on two pro days. They conducted their first one last week and will conduct a second this week. Quarterback Mac Jones threw during Alabama's first pro day and plans to throw again in front of scouts this week. If he cleans up some of the long throws he missed on last week, Jones, who completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns leading Alabama to a national title in 2020, could solidify his status as a top 15 pick.
Also keep an eye on: WR Jaylen Waddle, WR DeVonta Smith, RB Najee Harris, CB Patrick Surtain II, DT Christian Barmore, G Deonte Brown, C Landon Dickerson, LS Thomas Fletcher, T Alex Leatherwood, LB Dylan Moses
1. Ohio State, Tues., March 30
Who to watch: Justin Fields is in the group of quarterbacks expected to come off the board in the top 10 picks in the draft. He was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 after completing 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also rushing for 383 yards in eight starts, leading Ohio State to the national title game, where they lost to Alabama.
Also keep an eye on: LB Tuf Borland, LB Baron Browning, P Drue Chrisman, DE Jonathon Cooper, G Wyatt Davis, TE Luke Farrell, K Blake Haubeil, LB Justin Hilliard, C Josh Myers, RB Trey Sermon, DT Tommy Togiai, CB Shaun Wade, OLB Pete Werner