Lions continue to scout top prospects, including QB Zach Wilson at BYU's pro day

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell continue to leave no stone unturned when it comes to evaluating potential prospects at the top of this year's NFL Draft.
Just like last week at quarterback Trey Lance's pro day at North Dakota State, Holmes and Campbell were on site at BYU's pro day Friday getting a close look at quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson, like Lance, is considered one of the top signal callers in this year's class and a likely top 10 pick.
Holmes has not ruled out taking a quarterback with the No. 7 pick, even with Jared Goff, Tim Boyle and David Blough under contract at the position. Holmes said when a team is picking in the top 10, they can't look past any prospect, especially a quarterback.
Wilson is coming off a terrific 2020 season that saw him complete 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards with 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 12 starts.
Wilson showed off a big arm in front of NFL personnel Friday, something that repeatedly showed up on his game tape too. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson completed 62.5 percent of his deep passes last season, which ranked first in the FBS among 70 quarterbacks with 30-plus deep pass attempts. His 12 touchdowns on deep passes last season was tied for the sixth most.
Wilson can make all the throws, and showed a terrific ability to extend plays during his time at BYU, something he said he really wanted to show off at his pro day.
"The game of football is changing," Wilson said in a Zoom call after his workout. "Especially the quarterback position. You want someone that's athletic and mobile in the pocket and can make all the throws, but also extend and make things from different angles and different things like that, so it was good to work some of that today."
Of the five quarterbacks expected to come off the board first – Trevor Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones – only Fields has yet to have his pro day. That's next week (March 30) in Columbus.
Holmes and the Lions are doing their homework on these quarterbacks and leaving all options open when it comes to the top of their draft.