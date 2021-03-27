Lions continue to scout top prospects, including QB Zach Wilson at BYU's pro day

Wilson showed off a big arm in front of NFL personnel Friday, something that repeatedly showed up on his game tape too. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson completed 62.5 percent of his deep passes last season, which ranked first in the FBS among 70 quarterbacks with 30-plus deep pass attempts. His 12 touchdowns on deep passes last season was tied for the sixth most.

Wilson can make all the throws, and showed a terrific ability to extend plays during his time at BYU, something he said he really wanted to show off at his pro day.

"The game of football is changing," Wilson said in a Zoom call after his workout. "Especially the quarterback position. You want someone that's athletic and mobile in the pocket and can make all the throws, but also extend and make things from different angles and different things like that, so it was good to work some of that today."

Of the five quarterbacks expected to come off the board first – Trevor Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones – only Fields has yet to have his pro day. That's next week (March 30) in Columbus.