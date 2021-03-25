Lions sign free agent WR Kalif Raymond

Mar 25, 2021 at 06:32 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent WR Kalif Raymond. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Raymond spent the past two seasons (2019-20) with the Tennessee Titans, recording 18 receptions for 357 yards (19.8 avg.) and one touchdown, 27 punt returns for 253 yards (9.4 avg.) and 33 kickoff returns for 678 yards (20.5 avg.) in that span.

Originally signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2016, Raymond has also had stints with the New York Jets and New York Giants.

In 35 career games (four starts), he has produced 19 receptions for 369 yards (19.4 avg.) and one touchdown, 56 punt returns for 463 yards (8.3 avg.) and 53 kickoff returns for 1,086 yards (20.5 avg.).

