Meet the Prospect: Trey Lance

What they had to say about him: "Lance has a thick/sturdy frame for the quarterback position. He only started 17 games at North Dakota State, but there is plenty to get excited about. He split his time between under center and in the shotgun. He plays with excellent patience and poise, taking what the defense gives him. He rarely puts the ball in jeopardy (he didn't throw an interception until his final collegiate game). He shows the ability to change ball speed and trajectory underneath, while also displaying the velocity to fit the ball into tight windows on intermediate throws.

"His deep-ball accuracy needs to improve, though. He has a bad habit of sinking his weight before he throws, which impacts his placement. He is very strong in the pocket, routinely shrugging off rushers and creating plays. He is ultra-competitive on designed QB runs, displaying build-up speed and power. Lance is going to need time to develop, but I'm going to bet on his skill set, competitiveness and decision-making." - NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah

What he had to say: "One of my strengths is being able to move the pocket and get out of the pocket and scramble and make plays with my legs," Lance said after his pro day workout. "Today, I wanted to show that I could throw a little bit more from the pocket. Rhythm stuff and things like that.