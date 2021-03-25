LB prospect Micah Parsons shows off speed at pro day

Parsons is big and physical, and he showed Thursday that speed is also part of his game.

But Detroit also has the No. 7 overall pick in next month's draft, and improving their last-ranked defense from a year ago has to be on the mind of new general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Parsons could be a versatile plug-and-play guy who Glenn can be pretty creative with, given Parsons' skill set and versatility.

Parsons said he's talked to the Lions already a couple times in the pre-draft process, including the coaching staff Thursday.

"My versatility is going to come in handy," he said. "I played defensive end growing up pretty much my whole life, so rushing the passer has never been a problem. Obviously what I showed at Penn State going sideline to sideline has never been a problem.