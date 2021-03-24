Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley

Mar 24, 2021 at 03:50 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Alex Anzalone and free agent WR Damion Ratley. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Anzalone comes to Detroit after spending the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the third round (76th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida.

In 38 career games (20 starts), he has posted 122 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Ratley joins the Lions after playing in five games for the New York Giants in 2020, before ending the season with the Houston Texans. He originally entered the NFL with the Cleveland Browns as a sixth-round selection (175th overall) in the 2018 Draft out of Texas A&M. He has appeared in 31 career games (six) starts and has recorded 29 receptions, 407 receiving yards and one touchdown.

news

Lions sign free agents QB Tim Boyle, K Randy Bullock & WR Breshad Perriman

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent QB Tim Boyle, unrestricted free agent K Randy Bullock and unrestricted free agent WR Breshad Perriman.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams.
news

Lions re-sign LS Don Muhlbach

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach.
news

Lions acquire QB Jared Goff via trade with Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have acquired QB Jared Goff and undisclosed draft selections from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford.
news

Lions acquire DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have acquired DL Michael Brockers from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for an undisclosed draft selection (physical pending).
news

Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
news

Lions sign DE Romeo Okwara to contract extension

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed DE Romeo Okwara to a contract extension.
news

Lions sign free agent TE Josh Hill

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have signed free agent TE Josh Hill
news

Lions sign free agent WR Tyrell Williams

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed free agent WR Tyrell Williams.
news

Lions announce roster moves

news

Lions tender three exclusive rights free agents

