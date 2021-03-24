Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Alex Anzalone and free agent WR Damion Ratley. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Anzalone comes to Detroit after spending the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him in the third round (76th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida.

In 38 career games (20 starts), he has posted 122 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.