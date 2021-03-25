NFC NORTH: How all four teams are faring in free agency

The first wave of free agency has come and gone, and there are some significant roster changes for all four teams in the NFC North.

Here's a look at some of those changes through the first couple weeks of free agency:

GREEN BAY

2020 record: 13-3

Top re-signings: RB Aaron Jones, CB Kevin King, TE Robert Tonyan (tendered), WR Allen Lazard (tendered)

Key free-agent additions: None

Big free-agent losses: C Corey Linsley (Los Angeles Chargers), LB Christian Kirksey (Houston), RB Jamaal Williams (Detroit), QB Tim Boyle (Detroit), DL Montravius Adams (New England)

Best acquisition: Re-signing Jones

Twentyman's take: The Packers have focused more on signing their own free agents than hitting the open market. Part of that was some of the salary cap restraints the Packers faced with the salary cap dropping from $198.2 million to $182.5 million this offseason.