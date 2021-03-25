NFC NORTH: How all four teams are faring in free agency

Mar 25, 2021 at 08:29 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The first wave of free agency has come and gone, and there are some significant roster changes for all four teams in the NFC North.

Here's a look at some of those changes through the first couple weeks of free agency:

GREEN BAY

2020 record: 13-3

Top re-signings: RB Aaron Jones, CB Kevin King, TE Robert Tonyan (tendered), WR Allen Lazard (tendered)

Key free-agent additions: None

Big free-agent losses: C Corey Linsley (Los Angeles Chargers), LB Christian Kirksey (Houston), RB Jamaal Williams (Detroit), QB Tim Boyle (Detroit), DL Montravius Adams (New England)

Best acquisition: Re-signing Jones

Twentyman's take: The Packers have focused more on signing their own free agents than hitting the open market. Part of that was some of the salary cap restraints the Packers faced with the salary cap dropping from $198.2 million to $182.5 million this offseason.

Re-signing Jones, who rushed for 1,104 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns last season, was the big priority for the Packers. His signing makes sure the Green Bay offense can keep thriving with their terrific trio that includes quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and Jones. The Packers will miss Linsley, however, who was arguably the best center in football last season. The Packers didn't make any significant improvements in free agency in terms of adding outside players. They'll likely look to next month's draft as the best avenue to do that.

CHICAGO

2020 record: 8-8

Top re-signings: WR Allen Robinson (franchise tag), K Cairo Santos, DT Mario Edwards, S Deon Bush, OL Alex Bars, P Pat O'Donnell

Key free-agent additions: QB Andy Dalton (Dallas), CB Desmond Trufant (Detroit), DE Angelo Blackson (Arizona), OLB Jeremiah Attaochu (Denver), LB Christian Jones (Detroit)

Big free-agent losses: CB Kyle Fuller (Denver), QB Mitchell Trubisky (Buffalo), DE Brent Urban (Dallas), DT Roy Robertson-Harris (Jacksonville)

Best acquisition: Placing the franchise tag on Robinson

Twentyman's take: Keeping Robinson was a must for the Bears' offense under new leadership at quarterback with Dalton being brought in. There are reports that Chicago made a significant trade offer for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks opted to keep their All-Pro signal caller. Fuller is a big loss, as he's been a big part of that stout Bears defense over the years.

MINNESOTA

2020 record: 7-9

Top re-signings: WR Chad Beebe, T Rashod Hill

Key free-agent additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson (New York Giants), CB Patrick Peterson (Arizona), LB Nick Vigil (Los Angeles Chargers), DE Stephen Weatherly (Carolina)

Big free-agent losses: S Anthony Harris (Philadelphia), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (New York Giants), TE Kyle Rudolph (New York Giants), T Riley Reiff (Cincinnati), RB Mike Boone (Denver), LB Hardy Nickerson (Houston)

Best acquisition: Tomlinson

Twentyman's take: Tomlinson was a good get for the Vikings' defense. He's a big, physical and durable interior defender the Vikings plan to pair alongside Michael Pierce, who opted out of last season due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That will be a stout duo inside for Minnesota's revamped defensive line. Peterson is still playing at a pretty high level heading into his 12th year in the league. Harris was a key loss, but this is a very good rookie draft class at safety, and the Vikings could look to restock the position with a youngster or two.

DETROIT

2020 record: 5-11

Top re-signings: DE Romeo Okwara, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LS Don Muhlbach, CB Mike Ford

Key free-agent additions: QB Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams), DT Michael Brockers (Los Angeles Rams), WR Tyrell Williams (Las Vegas), RB Jamaal Williams (Green Bay), WR Breshad Perriman (New York Jets), K Randy Bullock (Cincinnati), TE Josh Hill (New Orleans), DE Charles Harris (Atlanta), QB Tim Boyle (Green Bay)

Big free-agent losses: QB Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), WR Kenny Golladay (New York Jets), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (Jacksonville), K Matt Prater (Arizona), WR Jamal Agnew (Jacksonville), LB Jarrad Davis (New York Jets), CB Desmond Trufant (Chicago), LB Reggie Ragland (New York Giants), CB Justin Coleman (Miami), S Miles Killebrew (Pittsburgh), G Oday Aboushi (Los Angeles Chargers)

Best acquisition: Re-signing Okwara

Twentyman's take: Things are going to look a lot different in Detroit in 2021, but that's expected with a new front office led by GM Brad Holmes and a new coaching staff under head coach Dan Campbell. The monster move was trading Stafford to the Rams for Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third rounder. Goff's been a winner in this league, and he's only 26 years old.

Okwara was arguably Detroit's best defender last year, and re-signing him was a key move. Two areas where the Lions could still stand to see significant improvements in both talent and depth are at linebacker and wide receiver. The good thing for Detroit is that those position groups are two of the strongest in this year's draft class.

