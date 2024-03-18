Meet the Prospect: Darius Robinson

What they had to say about him: "He was kind of in that tough spot where they were trying to figure out at Missouri is he going to be an inside guy or outside guy because he's bigger. Cam Jordan is a name that you throw around there just from a body type-wise. I remember watching Cam Jordan at Cal work out with the skill guys and run with the skill guys because he was such an athlete.

"You have a guy who is 286 pounds that can really move like that, and I thought he's just -- he's better as a fit on the outside standing up on the edge. He can rush through your chest with power. He can really close from the backside. I just thought kind of the wider alignment with him really helped unlock him, and you saw that at the Senior Bowl. He feels to me like somebody that's going to go somewhere in the 20s more than likely, and I think that's -- he's worthy. He has the ability to go in that range." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL media analyst.