Meet the Prospect: Darius Robinson

Mar 18, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Darius Robinson

Position: Defensive lineman

School: Missouri

Ht/Wt: 6-5, 285

40-yard dash: 4.95 seconds

Bench: 21 reps

Vertical: 35 inches

Broad: 9-feet-3-inches

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

How he fits: Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will look to improve the talent level and depth upfront along the defensive line this offseason to better marry Detroit's rush and cover heading into 2024.

Robinson is a versatile defender who started his career off playing defensive tackle and shifted to the edge in 2023 and had 8.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn loves that kind of versatility upfront. Robinson has terrific length and strength in his toolbox and the pass-rush game will improve if new Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams gets to work with him.

The Lions have one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL in Aidan Hutchinson and need to continue to build talent and depth around him. The team added veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport in free agency last week, but teams can never have too many pass rushers.

Related Links

Key observations: Robinson was nearly un-blockable at the Senior Bowl, earning the highest Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade the website has ever given out during an all-star game practice week.

What they had to say about him: "He was kind of in that tough spot where they were trying to figure out at Missouri is he going to be an inside guy or outside guy because he's bigger. Cam Jordan is a name that you throw around there just from a body type-wise. I remember watching Cam Jordan at Cal work out with the skill guys and run with the skill guys because he was such an athlete.

"You have a guy who is 286 pounds that can really move like that, and I thought he's just -- he's better as a fit on the outside standing up on the edge. He can rush through your chest with power. He can really close from the backside. I just thought kind of the wider alignment with him really helped unlock him, and you saw that at the Senior Bowl. He feels to me like somebody that's going to go somewhere in the 20s more than likely, and I think that's -- he's worthy. He has the ability to go in that range." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL media analyst.

How he stacks up: Robinson is the No. 38 overall player on Jeremiah's latest Top 50 prospects rankings.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic lists Robinson as his No. 31 overall prospect. Robinson didn't make ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s Top 25 Big Board, but Kiper lists Robinson as the second best defensive end available behind Florida State's Jared Verse. ESPN Insider Field Yates has Robinson as his No. 30 overall prospect.

What he had to say: "I would say that I'm the best," Robinson said at the Combine when asked what separates him from the rest of the edge rushers in this class. "I play every position. I can play from a zero to a nine. I'm going to play physical, I'm going to run, I'm going hit somebody. I can do everything, and I just want an opportunity to just put my cleats in the ground and play as fast as I can."

