New Lions CB Amik Robertson talks playing with swagger, creating turnovers & more

One thing cornerback Amik Robertson has always been about dating back to his college days at Louisiana Tech is ball production.
"I remember my coach at Louisiana Tech he told me you don't get your name in the paper for getting PBUs, you get your name in the paper for catching picks," Robertson said via Zoom on Monday.
Robertson had at least four interceptions in each of his three seasons at Louisiana Tech and has two in each of the last two years for the Raiders after he became a key contributor and starter. He's also defended 15 passes the last two seasons.
The Lions are hoping Robertson can bring some of that ball production to Detroit's defense in 2024.
Detroit continued to bolster their cornerback room with the signing of Robertson after also trading for veteran Carlton Davis in the early stages of free agency last week.
Robertson, 25, a former fourth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders out of Louisiana Tech in 2020, has played in 52 games over the last four seasons with 21 starts. He started 12 games for Las Vegas last season with 50 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions and six passes defended. Opponents completed less than 60 percent of the passes thrown his way with an 87.4 passer rating and three touchdowns. He's played over 600 snaps (60 percent) in each of the last two seasons for the Raiders.
Robertson has played both in the slot and on the outside. That's pretty rare for a player who is 5-foot-8. It speaks not only to his playmaking ability, but also his toughness, swagger and confidence. He said he was ready to play as a rookie in 2020 but not prepared to play and that's what the last two seasons with the Raiders has taught him.
"That's what's got me here and that's what's keeping me here in this league," Robertson said of the swagger he plays with on the field. "You know 5-8 coming from Louisiana Tech. Come on, man, it's not easy. But being a confident guy and playing with that swagger and playing with that energy that's what got me here. That can be contagious.
"I saw out there that defense for Detroit they out there and they play together and they have that swagger and that energy is very contagious, man. I will fit perfectly into this scheme and perfect into this defense. I'll be able to fit right on in. I'm where I need to be. I'm where I belong."
Robertson said he has an idea about what his role in Aaron Glenn's defense will be in the fall but wants the cards to fall where they may.
"They basically told me they know I can play and know what I can do but at the end of the day I want to earn it," Robertson said. "That's what it's about at the Lions. Earning it. Earning the trust from the fans, the organization, and the players most importantly, and the coaches.
"I just want to go compete, man, and build up my teammates. I'm always an open book. I just can't wait to go out there and bond, man, be a brotherhood to this amazing organization."
Detroit saw Robertson up close in a Week 6 game against the Raiders last season, throwing at him five times and completing two of those for 14 yards.
Robertson can play both outside and in the slot, which gives Glenn another versatile defender in their cornerback room to pair with Davis, Cam Sutton, Brian Branch and Emmanuel Moseley.
The additions of Davis and Robertson, combined with the re-signing of Moseley, gives Detroit considerably more depth, experience, and talent at cornerback than they had going into last season.
"You guys are welcoming me in with open arms," Robertson said. "I just want to show you guys that this was not no mistake and you guys got – I'm a guy that's going to give you guys everything I got. I'm prepared. I'm ready. I just can't wait, man. I'm just excited."