New Lions CB Amik Robertson talks playing with swagger, creating turnovers & more

Robertson, 25, a former fourth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders out of Louisiana Tech in 2020, has played in 52 games over the last four seasons with 21 starts. He started 12 games for Las Vegas last season with 50 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions and six passes defended. Opponents completed less than 60 percent of the passes thrown his way with an 87.4 passer rating and three touchdowns. He's played over 600 snaps (60 percent) in each of the last two seasons for the Raiders.

Robertson has played both in the slot and on the outside. That's pretty rare for a player who is 5-foot-8. It speaks not only to his playmaking ability, but also his toughness, swagger and confidence. He said he was ready to play as a rookie in 2020 but not prepared to play and that's what the last two seasons with the Raiders has taught him.

"That's what's got me here and that's what's keeping me here in this league," Robertson said of the swagger he plays with on the field. "You know 5-8 coming from Louisiana Tech. Come on, man, it's not easy. But being a confident guy and playing with that swagger and playing with that energy that's what got me here. That can be contagious.