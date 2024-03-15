Lions bolster interior defensive line with DJ Reader signing

He said he's much further along in the rehab process than his first quad injury and expects to be ready to go by the start of the season. Reader had a career year in 2021 following the first injury.

"Last quad injury came back and went to a Super Bowl. Got a sack in the Super Bowl. Balled out, right?" he said. "That's the same confidence here. I couldn't be more confident in where I'm going to be."

The addition of Reader will make an already very good run defense even better. Detroit allowed the second fewest rushing yards last season, the third lowest rushing average against and the third fewest rushes of 10-plus yards.

Nose tackle Benito Jones played the majority of the snaps next to McNeill last season, but the Lions didn't tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed with Miami. Brodric Martin and Levi Onwuzurike played backup roles last season.

Reader was a two-time captain in Cincinnati. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo talked to Bengals reporters about Reader's importance to his defense at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

"DJ is (a) hard guy to replace," Anarumo said, via Cincinnati Bengals Talk.

"Hopefully we don't have to, but he's such a great locker room guy to start with and then just what he does inside, in the interior of the defense, he just controls blocks. It's a lot of things that people don't see.