 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lions bolster interior defensive line with DJ Reader signing

Mar 14, 2024 at 08:36 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Add a big, run-stuffing defensive tackle to general manager Brad Holmes' free agent haul for the Detroit Lions.

Holmes signed veteran defensive lineman DJ Reader to a two-year contract following a visit to Allen Park on Thursday.

Reader, who turns 30 in July, is one of the league's most dominant interior defenders. He has been terrific against the run throughout his career and can also provide some disruption in the passing game. Though he only has 9.5 career sacks through eight seasons, he's produced at least 32 pressures in each of the last three seasons.

He was graded the No. 10 interior run defender in the NFL last season, two spots behind Alim McNeill, which now gives the Lions a formidable wall along the interior of their defensive line against the run.

"Super excited," Reader said Thursday of playing alongside McNeill next season. "Young player who has a lot a lot of talent. He's also a Carolina guy. I'm super happy about that. I love guys from Carolina. They have the best athletes in the country. You can quote me on that.

"I'm excited to pair with him, see the things that he does well. I watch him all the time on film. I'm excited to just get around him and be able to pick his brain about what he likes about the position. Every guy got different things they enjoy about playing D-tackle, I've got things I enjoy, so I just want to talk to him about it and pick his brain and see what he's got going on and see what our future holds."

Reader's visit to Allen Park included going over his medicals. He missed the final three games of last season after tearing his quad. He tore his other quad his first season with Cincinnati in 2020.

Related Links

He said he's much further along in the rehab process than his first quad injury and expects to be ready to go by the start of the season. Reader had a career year in 2021 following the first injury.

"Last quad injury came back and went to a Super Bowl. Got a sack in the Super Bowl. Balled out, right?" he said. "That's the same confidence here. I couldn't be more confident in where I'm going to be."

The addition of Reader will make an already very good run defense even better. Detroit allowed the second fewest rushing yards last season, the third lowest rushing average against and the third fewest rushes of 10-plus yards.

Nose tackle Benito Jones played the majority of the snaps next to McNeill last season, but the Lions didn't tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed with Miami. Brodric Martin and Levi Onwuzurike played backup roles last season.

Reader was a two-time captain in Cincinnati. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo talked to Bengals reporters about Reader's importance to his defense at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

"DJ is (a) hard guy to replace," Anarumo said, via Cincinnati Bengals Talk.

"Hopefully we don't have to, but he's such a great locker room guy to start with and then just what he does inside, in the interior of the defense, he just controls blocks. It's a lot of things that people don't see.

"You can't look at DJ Reader in that position and say let me look at his numbers. Even though he has good numbers for the position, he is just dominant when it comes to taking on blocks, taking on double teams and not getting moved. And that allows other people to make plays, and when you don't have that, it creates other issues."

DJ Reader photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader, left, plays during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
1 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader, left, plays during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
2 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
3 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) plays during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
4 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) plays during a wild-card playoff NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
5 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
6 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) takes position at the line of scrimmage before a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
7 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) takes position at the line of scrimmage before a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joshua A. Bickel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
8 / 15

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is defended by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) plays during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
9 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) plays during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) reacts after a missed field goal attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Brandon McManus during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) reacts after a missed field goal attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Brandon McManus during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) stretches before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
11 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) stretches before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) gestures during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
12 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) gestures during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
13 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates after a play during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
14 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates after a play during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates a fumble recovery among with teammate defensive end Cam Sample (96) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
15 / 15

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) celebrates a fumble recovery among with teammate defensive end Cam Sample (96) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Reader said right away when he stepped in the Allen Park practice facility and started talking to Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches he got a sense of the culture, and also how hungry everyone is to finish what they weren't able to last season. He's hoping he can play a big role in that too.

"These guys got that same taste in their mouth that I do," Reader said. "I got to a Super Bowl and lost. These guys got to the NFC Championship and lost. Everybody in this building has that same goal to go get that taste out of their mouth and I'm so ecstatic about that part. I could run through a wall about it right now.

"You don't (always) get time to right those wrongs and this is an opportunity and I don't think we are going to take it lightly as a team to go out there and do our thing."

Related Content

news

Reeves-Maybin on re-signing in Detroit: 'It's really starting to feel like home'

Linebacker and core special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin is looking forward to spending more time in Detroit with the Lions.
news

Re-signing in Detroit was a priority for versatile OL Graham Glasgow

Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow is looking forward to returning to an offense and team he feels can be even better this year.
news

Lions getting a 'lockdown corner' in Carlton Davis III

What are the Detroit Lions getting in new addition Carlton Davis III? A lockdown corner, according to Davis.
news

Lions' 2024 NFL Draft order set

As it currently stands, the Detroit Lions will have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 2 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at two pro days to keep an eye on this week.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How Combine results affect predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: Post-Combine predictions

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 free agents that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 free agents that could potentially interest the Lions. 
news

10 players who impressed at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
news

Could Lions draft a kicker to compete with Badgley?

If the Detroit Lions want to add competition at kicker, they could look to one of the four draft prospects at the Scouting Combine.
news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 4 of prospect availability at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. 
Advertising