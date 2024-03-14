Lions sign unrestricted free agents OLB Marcus Davenport and CB Amik Robertson

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agents OLB Marcus Davenport and CB Amik Robertson. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Davenport comes to Detroit after spending the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he appeared in four games (three starts) and recorded seven tackles (three solo), four quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks before missing the remainder of the season due to injury.
He spent the first five seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints after they selected him in the first round (14th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UTSA. In 67-career games (35 starts), he has registered 149 tackles (81 solo), 64 quarterback hits, 27 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four pass defenses and one fumble recovery.
Robertson joins the Lions after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-23), where he appeared in 52 games (21 starts) and totaled 110 tackles (84 solo), 15 pass defenses, four interceptions, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
In 17 games (12 starts) last season, Robertson totaled 50 tackles (38 solo), six pass defenses, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.
He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (139th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech by the Raiders.
