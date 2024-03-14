 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lions sign unrestricted free agents OLB Marcus Davenport and CB Amik Robertson

Mar 14, 2024 at 04:46 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agents OLB Marcus Davenport and CB Amik Robertson. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Davenport comes to Detroit after spending the 2023 season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he appeared in four games (three starts) and recorded seven tackles (three solo), four quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks before missing the remainder of the season due to injury.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints after they selected him in the first round (14th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UTSA. In 67-career games (35 starts), he has registered 149 tackles (81 solo), 64 quarterback hits, 27 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, four pass defenses and one fumble recovery.

Marcus Davenport photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions outside linebacker Marcus Davenport.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport walks off the field before the team's preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
1 / 15

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport walks off the field before the team's preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
2 / 15

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
3 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
4 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
5 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) prepares to block Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
6 / 15

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) prepares to block Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 01, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
7 / 15

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 01, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
8 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
9 / 15

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport (0) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
10 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
11 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
12 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) in action in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) rushes the quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
13 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) rushes the quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
14 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) celebrates after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
15 / 15

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) celebrates after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Robertson joins the Lions after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-23), where he appeared in 52 games (21 starts) and totaled 110 tackles (84 solo), 15 pass defenses, four interceptions, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In 17 games (12 starts) last season, Robertson totaled 50 tackles (38 solo), six pass defenses, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.

He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection (139th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech by the Raiders.

Amik Robertson photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson.

Las Vegas Raiders Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass late in the game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders won 17-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
1 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass late in the game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders won 17-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
3 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Alex Gallardo/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 31-16. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
4 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 31-16. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
5 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
6 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders defeat the Chargers 63-21. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
8 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Raiders defeat the Chargers 63-21. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs the ball after an interception against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
9 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs the ball after an interception against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) plays against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
10 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) plays against the New York Giants during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
11 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
12 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
13 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders' Amik Robertson breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
14 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders' Amik Robertson breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson prepares for the snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
15 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson prepares for the snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent DL DJ Reader

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent DL DJ Reader. 
news

Detroit Lions agree to contract extensions with EVP/General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell

The organization also agreed to a contract extension with Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson Chris Spielman.
news

Lions acquire CB Carlton Davis III via trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have acquired CB Carlton Davis III via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft selection.
news

Lions re-sign CB Emmanuel Moseley

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed CB Emmanuel Moseley. 
news

Detroit Lions gameday experience ranked best in the NFL

Lions top the fan-voted and NFL-led survey, "Voice of the Fan" for 2023 season. 
news

Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to contract extension through the 2025 season

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
news

Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed K Michael Badgley.
news

Lions add Jim O'Neil, Deshea Townsend and Terrell Williams to coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday three additions to the coaching staff.
news

Founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym Khali Sweeney honored as the Lions' 2023 Inspire Changemaker

The Detroit Lions recognized Khali Sweeney, founder and CEO of Downtown Boxing Gym, as the 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient.
news

Quick Lane Bowl invested $7,000 towards education at Detroit Lions Academy as part of the new Touchdown for Teachers Initiative

Collaboration with the CFP Foundation and ESPN has resulted in valued support that goes directly to local teachers.
news

C Frank Ragnow named Detroit Lions' nominee for 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Winner to be announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII.
Advertising