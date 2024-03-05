10 players who impressed at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Over 300 players from 76 schools took part in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this past week. The medical checks are mostly in, the measurements are recorded, and the interviews are logged in the books. NFL talent evaluators now have another piece of the puzzle in their overall evaluation process leading up to the NFL Draft next month.
The game film is still the ultimate evaluator, but some players really helped themselves down in Indy, while others forced teams to go back to the tape to see why the measurables maybe didn't match the tape.
Here's a look at 10 players who really impressed at the Combine:
1. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
Anyone who breaks the Combine record in the 40-yard dash belongs in the No. 1 spot. His 4.21 seconds in the 40 broke John Ross' record and electrified the Lucas Oil crowd on Saturday. This league values big plays and Worthy has game-breaking speed to stretch a defense. He is slender at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, but he caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns this past season at Texas, so there's a track record of production to go along with world-class speed.
2. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Mitchell dominated the Senior Bowl last month and a good Combine cemented his status as one of the best cornerbacks, if not the best cornerback, in the class. He had the second best 40 among the cornerbacks (4.33), and also recorded a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-2 broad. He was smooth in drills and could be the first cornerback taken in April's NFL Draft.
3. QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
While some of the other quarterbacks opted not to participate, McCarthy didn't shy away from the competition. He showed terrific arm strength and accuracy. He had one of the better Combine pressers in Indy and word is he was really impressive in the meetings with teams. McCarthy is a winner. That more than anything is what resonated about him coming out of Indy.
4. EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Most draft analysts think Turner will be the first defensive player off the board and he did nothing in Indy to make people think otherwise. He measured in at 6-foot-3, 247 pounds and ran the 40 in 4.46 seconds with a blazing 1.54-second 10-yard split. He had a 40.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad. He's an athletic freak with versatility to play on or off the ball and is drawing athletic comparisons to Carolina's Brian Burns.
5. OL Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin
Wisconsin has a great history of developing NFL offensive linemen and Bortolini might be next in line. He left Indy with the No. 6 Raw Athletic Score of all offensive guards from 1987 to 2024. He measured in at 6-foot-4, 303 pounds and led his position with a 40-yard dash of 4.94 seconds. He added a 32.5-inch vertical jump, 9-foot-4 broad jump, 4.28-second shuttle and 7.16-second three-cone drill, which was the fastest all-time for a center, breaking Jason Kelce's record. He was smooth in drill work and really improved his draft stock.
6. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Worthy's time of 4.21 seconds in the 40 was really impressive, but Thomas was second among the receivers at 4.33 seconds. It's worth noting he's 44 pounds heavier than Worthy. He also recorded a 38.5-inch vertical at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds and a 10-foot-6 broad. Thomas recorded 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns last season with the Tigers. He's got the kind of frame and speed teams are going to love.
7. TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
Georgia's Brock Bowers is the head of the class at the tight end position this year but then there's a group of players all vying to be in the next wave taken. Johnson showed last week he's one of the purest athletes at the position, running the second fastest time in the 40-yard dash among tight ends (4.57 seconds) and tying for the fastest 10-second split (1.55). He finished second in the broad jump (10-5) and vertical jump (39.5). Johnson also ran the fastest 20-yard shuttle time (4.19) among tight ends and was fifth in the three-cone drill (7.15 seconds). He's 6-foot-6 and 259 pounds.
8. RB Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
Guerendo has terrific size at 6-foot, 221 pounds and averaged 6.1 yards per carry for the Cardinals in 2023 with 11 touchdowns. At the Combine, he showed terrific athleticism to go along with those physical traits. He led all running backs running the 40 in 4.33 seconds, which is a blazing time for anyone over 220 pounds. He was also tops at the position in the vertical (41.5) and second among all backs in the broad (10-9). He wasn't used a lot in college (231 carries), so there's a lot of tread on those tires.
9. DL Braden Fiske, Florida State
The former Western Michigan Bronco and Florida State Seminole had himself a week in Indy. What he lacks in size along the interior (6-4, 292) he makes up in speed, quickness, and sure tenacity. That really showed in the d-line drills, where I thought he stood out. He was first among defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash (4.78), vertical jump (33.5), broad jump (9-9), and 20-yard shuttle (4.37).
10. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Texas receivers had themselves a nice Combine. If not for Worthy, Mitchell might have been the talk of the Combine at the position. His 4.34-second run was impressive for a 6-foot-2, 205-pound target, and his 11-foot-4 broad jump was tied for second among all Combine participants. That's a test of explosiveness. It's a pretty safe bet Mitchell doesn't get out of the first round in April's draft.