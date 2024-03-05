10 players who impressed at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Over 300 players from 76 schools took part in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this past week. The medical checks are mostly in, the measurements are recorded, and the interviews are logged in the books. NFL talent evaluators now have another piece of the puzzle in their overall evaluation process leading up to the NFL Draft next month.

The game film is still the ultimate evaluator, but some players really helped themselves down in Indy, while others forced teams to go back to the tape to see why the measurables maybe didn't match the tape.

Here's a look at 10 players who really impressed at the Combine:

1. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Anyone who breaks the Combine record in the 40-yard dash belongs in the No. 1 spot. His 4.21 seconds in the 40 broke John Ross' record and electrified the Lucas Oil crowd on Saturday. This league values big plays and Worthy has game-breaking speed to stretch a defense. He is slender at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, but he caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns this past season at Texas, so there's a track record of production to go along with world-class speed.

2. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo