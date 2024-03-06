TWENTYMAN: 10 free agents that could interest Lions

The official start of the new league year and free agency is one week away, and that's when the retooling of Detroit's 2024 roster can officially begin for Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Holmes said after the season his goal in free agency is to re-sign their own players first. He said that in doing so the Lions might not be big players in the unrestricted free-agent market, but there could be room under the cap for both.

The NFL increased the salary cap for the 2024 season by a record-setting $30 million, which gives general managers like Holmes some added flexibility.

"Yeah, it was a little surprising," Holmes said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week of the salary cap increase. "I didn't know it was going to go to where it went, but we've already made the necessary adjustments in our planning and budgeting.

"I give those guys a lot of credit, Mike Disner and Brandon Sosna, they do a great job, our football admin crew, but we've already been at work at making those adjustments. And it's good flexibility to have. There's some advantages there, but again, you still got to be smart."

With that being said, here is my list of 10 potential free agents that could interest the Lions:

1. Edge Jonathan Greenard, Houston