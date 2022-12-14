TWENTYMAN: 5 under-the-radar performers for Lions

2. Defensive lineman John Cominsky

Despite having to play with a cast on his right hand since injuring it Week 2 and having surgery that kept him out of three games Weeks 3-5 – all losses for the Lions – Cominsky has continued to play really well beyond the box score numbers.

There were eight teams that put in a waiver claim for Cominsky after he was released by the Falcons in June. He was awarded to the Lions based on Detroit having the higher waiver priority. Cominsky's numbers don't pop off the page –16 tackles, 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits in 10 games (four starts) – but watch the tape and you will see a relentless player who can play up and down the defensive line.

He unselfishly takes on double teams and does the dirty work in the stunt game that frees up teammates like Aidan Hutchinson to make more of the splash plays and sacks. Cominsky is tough, smart, and one of those players every teammate will say they love playing next to.

3. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond

Raymond had a big 35-yard punt return Sunday against the Vikings that set up wide receiver DJ Chark's 48-yard touchdown catch on the next play. He also caught a critical 14-yard pass down to the Minnesota 5-yard line on a 3rd and 12 play that set up wide receiver Josh Reynolds' 5-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter on the next play.