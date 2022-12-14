Week 15 opponent: What the Jets are saying

Dec 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the New York Jets players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium? Let's find out:

1. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked Wednesday what makes Detroit's offense so effective, and the first thing he mentioned was Detroit's offensive line.

"Their o-line is arguably – you can go them and Philadelphia (as best in league) – just a really, really talented offensive line," he said. "They play with an edge."

One of the best matchups Sunday will be Detroit's offensive line vs. a really talented Jets defensive front led by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The Jets' defense ranks sixth in points allowed (18.7), third in total defense (301.2) and fourth against the pass (189.4).

Meet the Opponent: New York Jets

View photos of the starters for the New York Jets.

Head Coach Robert Saleh Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich Special Teams Coordinator: Brant Boyer (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
1 / 30

Head Coach Robert Saleh

Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich

Special Teams Coordinator: Brant Boyer

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Corey Davis Backed up by Denzel Mims (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
2 / 30

WR Corey Davis

Backed up by Denzel Mims

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tyler Conklin Backed up by Jeremy Ruckert (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 / 30

TE Tyler Conklin

Backed up by Jeremy Ruckert

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Duane Brown Backed up by Mike Remmers (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
4 / 30

OT Duane Brown

Backed up by Mike Remmers

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Laken Tomlinson Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
5 / 30

OG Laken Tomlinson

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Connor McGovern Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
6 / 30

C Connor McGovern

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Nate Herbig Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
7 / 30

OG Nate Herbig

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT George Fant (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
8 / 30

OT George Fant

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE C.J. Uzomah Backed up by Kenny Yeboah (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
9 / 30

TE C.J. Uzomah

Backed up by Kenny Yeboah

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Elijah Moore Backed up by Braxton Berrios (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
10 / 30

WR Elijah Moore

Backed up by Braxton Berrios

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Garrett Wilson Backed up by Jeff Smith (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
11 / 30

WR Garrett Wilson

Backed up by Jeff Smith

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Mike White Backed up by Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
12 / 30

QB Mike White

Backed up by Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Michael Carter Backed up by James Robinson, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
13 / 30

RB Michael Carter

Backed up by James Robinson, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
DE John Franklin-Myers Backed up by Bryce Huff and Michael Clemons (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
14 / 30

DE John Franklin-Myers

Backed up by Bryce Huff and Michael Clemons

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Sheldon Rankins Backed up by Nathan Sheperd (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
15 / 30

DL Sheldon Rankins

Backed up by Nathan Sheperd

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Quinnen Williams Backed up by Solomon Thomas (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
16 / 30

DL Quinnen Williams

Backed up by Solomon Thomas

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Carl Lawson Backed up by Jermaine Johnson and Vinny Curry (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 30

DE Carl Lawson

Backed up by Jermaine Johnson and Vinny Curry

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Quincy Williams Backed up by Jamien Sherwood (AP Photo/John Munson)
18 / 30

LB Quincy Williams

Backed up by Jamien Sherwood

(AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB C.J. Mosley Backed up by Jamien Sherwood (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
19 / 30

LB C.J. Mosley

Backed up by Jamien Sherwood

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kwon Alexander Backed up by Jamien Sherwood (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
20 / 30

LB Kwon Alexander

Backed up by Jamien Sherwood

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NCB Michael Carter II (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
21 / 30

NCB Michael Carter II

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB D.J. Reed Backed up by Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
22 / 30

CB D.J. Reed

Backed up by Brandin Echols and Justin Hardee

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Sauce Gardner Backed up by Bryce Hall (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
23 / 30

CB Sauce Gardner

Backed up by Bryce Hall

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Lamarcus Joyner Backed up by Will Parks and Tony Adams (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
24 / 30

S Lamarcus Joyner

Backed up by Will Parks and Tony Adams

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Whitehead Backed up by Ashtyn Davis (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
25 / 30

S Jordan Whitehead

Backed up by Ashtyn Davis

(AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Greg Zuerlein (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
26 / 30

K Greg Zuerlein

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Braden Mann (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
27 / 30

P/H Braden Mann

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Braxton Berrios Backed up by Elijah Moore (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
28 / 30

PR Braxton Berrios

Backed up by Elijah Moore

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR Braxton Berrios Backed up by Ty Johnson (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
29 / 30

KR Braxton Berrios

Backed up by Ty Johnson

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Thomas Hennessy (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
30 / 30

LS Thomas Hennessy

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Saleh said Lions quarterback Jared Goff is as good as any quarterback in the league when he's afforded time to stand in the pocket and deliver the football. Saleh said Goff is playing at a really high level right now, and when he watches the tape it looks like he's playing 7-on-7 because of how well the offensive line is protecting him.

"He's playing with tremendous confidence," Saleh said. "I think he's only been sacked 19 times. Especially with a guy like him, if you let it be 7-on-7, then he's going to kill you."

3. Jets quarterback Mike White will be limited at practice Wednesday, per Saleh, as he continues to battle a rib injury suffered last week in the Jets' loss to the Buffalo Bills. White said on Monday, however, he expects to play Sunday.

In other Jets quarterback news, former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was elevated to the backup QB role this week vs. Detroit after being inactive the last three weeks with Joe Flacco playing the backup role.

Related Links

4. The Jets did a lot of work on Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson in the pre-draft process, Saleh said. The Jets had the No. 4 pick in this year's NFL Draft.

"He's exactly what we thought he'd be," Saleh said of Hutchinson. "High effort and relentless. He's got a tremendous skill set to him. He's doing a really nice job to have this kind of production as a rookie."

Saleh said they projected Hutchinson as a perennial double-digit sack player in the NFL.

Saleh and the Jets missed out on Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall to Detroit, but they did just fine in getting cornerback Sauce Gardner (6-3, 200) at No. 4. Gardner is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year with a month to go in the season. He is arguably already the best cornerback in football.

Opponents are completing just 44.1 percent of passes thrown his way (26-of-59) on the year. They have a 48.8 passer rating when challenging him.

5. Williams is dealing with a calf injury, and Saleh said he's about 50-50 right now for Sunday's game against Detroit. That would be a huge loss for the Jets if he wasn't able to go. Williams has 11.0 sacks from the interior and he's a top three defensive tackle in the NFL along with Aaron Donald (Rams) and Chris Jones (Chiefs).

6. Saleh grew up in Dearborn and said he still has a ton of high school friends who are Lions fans. He was a huge Barry Sanders fan growing up. He interviewed for the Lions open head coaching job after the 2020 season that eventually was awarded to Dan Campbell. Saleh was very complimentary of Sheila Hamp, Rod Wood and Chris Spielman for the conversation they had in the interview process.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 under-the-radar performers for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five under-the-radar performers who are having a big impact for the Detroit Lions right now.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What type of game is Campbell expecting vs. Jets?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff puts up another outstanding performance in win over Vikings

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Jameson Williams' first NFL catch a 41-yard TD

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings includes big play Jamo, December in the D, Sewell's catch and explosive plays.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Williams building chemistry with Goff, working toward bigger role

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' role, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What will Jameson Williams' workload look like this week?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

news

NOTEBOOK: Okwara 'really excited' to return to game action

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including what DL Romeo Okwara could bring to Lions' pass rush, RB Craig Reynolds' return to practice and more.

Advertising