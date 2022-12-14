Week 15 opponent: What the Jets are saying

2. Saleh said Lions quarterback Jared Goff is as good as any quarterback in the league when he's afforded time to stand in the pocket and deliver the football. Saleh said Goff is playing at a really high level right now, and when he watches the tape it looks like he's playing 7-on-7 because of how well the offensive line is protecting him.

"He's playing with tremendous confidence," Saleh said. "I think he's only been sacked 19 times. Especially with a guy like him, if you let it be 7-on-7, then he's going to kill you."

3. Jets quarterback Mike White will be limited at practice Wednesday, per Saleh, as he continues to battle a rib injury suffered last week in the Jets' loss to the Buffalo Bills. White said on Monday, however, he expects to play Sunday.