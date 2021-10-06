NOTEBOOK: Lions dealing with injuries on offensive line

CHANGING UP PRACTICE

Campbell said after the game Sunday in Chicago that being better on short-yardage situations, third down and in the red zone would be a major point of emphasis in practice this week. The Lions are just 15-of-45 on third down through four games, and walked out of Soldier Field Sunday just 1-for-5 in the red zone and 1-for-3 on fourth down, failing to convert 4th and 1 and 4th and 5 with incomplete passes.

True to his word, Campbell is changing up practice a bit this week, starting Wednesday.

"We've done a little bit of third-down work against each other on Thursdays up to this point, but we're going to start doing it every day," Campbell said.