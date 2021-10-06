Week 5 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

1. The Vikings are 1-3 on the season, but much like the Lions who are 0-4, head coach Mike Zimmer believes his football team is better than their record would indicate. He said this week he feels like they are just a few plays here and there away from better outcomes. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has said the same thing, especially after Sunday's loss in Chicago where they came away with no points four times inside the Bears' 10-yard line.