Week 5 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Oct 06, 2021 at 03:10 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Vikings talking about ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lions in Minnesota? Let's find out:

1. The Vikings are 1-3 on the season, but much like the Lions who are 0-4, head coach Mike Zimmer believes his football team is better than their record would indicate. He said this week he feels like they are just a few plays here and there away from better outcomes. Lions head coach Dan Campbell has said the same thing, especially after Sunday's loss in Chicago where they came away with no points four times inside the Bears' 10-yard line.

Zimmer said he talked to the captains Monday, and they all believe in the process and will stick to the plan. They believe the results will start to come in the win column.

2. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins expects a hungry Lions team coming to town Sunday trying to get their first win of the season. Cousins hasn't lost to the Lions since coming to Minnesota to be their starting quarterback. He's 6-0.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Mike Zimmer Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken
1 / 28

Head Coach: Mike Zimmer

Offensive Coordinator: Klint Kubiak

Defensive Coordinator: Andre Patterson

Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Kirk Cousins Backed up by Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond
2 / 28

QB Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond

Jim Mone/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook
3 / 28

WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Rashod Hill Backed up by Christian Darrisaw
4 / 28

LT Rashod Hill

Backed up by Christian Darrisaw

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Ezra Cleveland
5 / 28

LG Ezra Cleveland

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
C Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Mason Cole
6 / 28

C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Mason Cole

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG Olisameka Udoh Backed up by Wyatt Davis
7 / 28

RG Olisameka Udoh

Backed up by Wyatt Davis

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
RT Brian O'Neill
8 / 28

RT Brian O'Neill

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tyler Conklin Backed up by Chris Herndon and Ben Ellefson
9 / 28

TE Tyler Conklin

Backed up by Chris Herndon and Ben Ellefson

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah
10 / 28

RB Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
FB C.J. Ham
11 / 28

FB C.J. Ham

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Adam Thielen Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette
12 / 28

WR Adam Thielen

Backed up by Ihmir Smith-Marsette

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
LE Danielle Hunter Backed up by Stephen Weatherly
13 / 28

LE Danielle Hunter

Backed up by Stephen Weatherly

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson Backed up by Sheldon Richardson
14 / 28

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Backed up by Sheldon Richardson

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
NT Michael Pierce Backed up by Armon Watts and James Lynch
15 / 28

NT Michael Pierce

Backed up by Armon Watts and James Lynch

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
RE D.J. Wonnum Backed up by Everson Griffen and Patrick Jones II
16 / 28

RE D.J. Wonnum

Backed up by Everson Griffen and Patrick Jones II

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Nick Vigil Backed up by Chazz Surratt
17 / 28

WLB Nick Vigil

Backed up by Chazz Surratt

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
MLB Eric Kendricks Backed up by Troy Dye
18 / 28

MLB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Troy Dye

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
SLB Anthony Barr Backed up by Blake Lynch and Ryan Connelly
19 / 28

SLB Anthony Barr

Backed up by Blake Lynch and Ryan Connelly

Ryan Kang
LCB Patrick Peterson Backed up by Mackensie Alexander and Harrison Hand
20 / 28

LCB Patrick Peterson

Backed up by Mackensie Alexander and Harrison Hand

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB Bashaud Breeland Backed up by Kris Boyd and Cameron Dantzler
21 / 28

RCB Bashaud Breeland

Backed up by Kris Boyd and Cameron Dantzler

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus
22 / 28

SS Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Xavier Woods Backed up by Camryn Bynum
23 / 28

FS Xavier Woods

Backed up by Camryn Bynum

Paul Jasienski/2021 Paul Jasienski
P Jordan Berry
24 / 28

P Jordan Berry

Jim Mone/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Greg Joseph
25 / 28

K Greg Joseph

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Andrew DePaola
26 / 28

LS Andrew DePaola

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Backed up by K.J. Osborn
27 / 28

KR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Backed up by K.J. Osborn

Jim Mone/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dede Westbrook Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette
28 / 28

PR Dede Westbrook

Backed up by K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette

G. Newman Lowrance/2021 G. Newman Lowrance
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. Zimmer opened his Wednesday press conference talking about Detroit and how aggressive their defense is. He mentioned Detroit's defense being one of the best on third down (Detroit ranks second in that category), and said Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn does a good job mixing up looks from multiple fronts.

4. Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook admitted to the Vikings media Wednesday he's still not 100 percent from the ankle injury that kept him out of the lineup two weeks ago. Cook played last week vs. Cleveland, but wasn't very effective, rushing for 34 yards on nine carries. Cook said he can continue to play while getting his ankle back to 100 percent. He said it's just a matter of playing through pain. Lions fans should expect him in the Vikings lineup Sunday.

Related Links

5. Cook ran for a career-high 206 yards in a win over Detroit last year. Cook said that performance has nothing to do with Sunday's matchup with how different Detroit's defense is from both a scheme and personnel standpoint.

"You have to kind of forget about things like that and kind of approach this thing as a new slate, which it is," Cook told the Vikings team website.

6. Zimmer said he's got a lot familiarity with Detroit's coaching staff. He coached Glenn and Dan Campbell as players, and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was on the same coaching staff with him in Dallas. Zimmer said Campbell was always a tough competitor, Glenn was a smart football player, and Lynn was a good, tough guy.

7. The Vikings are expecting linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) back in the lineup this week. Zimmer said Barr gives their defense a different dimension, but he also noted that Barr hasn't played in over a year, so getting him back out there and into the groove is important. Barr said Wednesday he's excited to get back out there and help the team.

8. One of the things the Vikings have talked about so far this week is the ability of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams to catch the ball from the running back position and the pressure that puts on the defense, particularly with one-on-one matchups with linebackers. It's hard to overload coverages when running backs are factors in the pass game, so it's something the Vikings' defense is aware of and preparing for.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions dealing with injuries on offensive line

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries on the offensive line, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand four games into the season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand four games into the 2021 season.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 4 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Red-zone woes hurt Lions in loss to Bears

Four downs following the Lions' 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears includes red-zone woes, Raymond steps up, looking for consistency and fourth-down calls.
news

NOTEBOOK: Okwara & Ragnow leave game with injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. 
news

RECAP: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Sewell not yet meeting his own high expectations

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie tackle Penei Sewell's assessment of his play so far, potential breakout candidates at wide receiver and more.
news

Goff defends Fields, young QBs: 'You're never ready to play as a rookie'

Jared Goff remembers what it's like to be a rookie quarterback in the NFL, and he has nothing but respect for the players in that position this year.
Advertising