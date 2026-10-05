KEY QUESTIONS: What was Campbell's biggest takeaway from Sunday night's film?

Besides the defensive numbers, what has Campbell most concerned about the 2-2 start?

"It's the penalties," he said. "It's the pre-snap penalties, the discipline penalties. We're putting ourselves in a bind. And I understand you're going to get some calls that are going to happen on defense if you want to try to play a little more sticky coverage. That's not what I'm talking about."

Detroit's been flagged for 31 penalties in four games and were flagged nine times for 67 yards in the loss to Carolina. A few of those were drive-killers for them and drive-extenders for the Panthers.

"You need to be able to eliminate those other things to where now all of a sudden, you just gave up a free five, one way or another. You either gave it to them, or we put ourselves in a hole," he said. "And that's really where we got in trouble yesterday. We just kind of, we imploded a little bit at different times, and we weren't able to counter because of that.

"So, to me, that's the starting point with all of this. And then it'll be about, we may tweak some of this personnel that we've got here a little bit and see if we can mix it up some and then we'll go from there."

Does Campbell feel the fan concerns about the secondary play?

"Yeah, sure. I get that. I know there's some frustration and there's things, there's a lot of worry. There's a lot of anxiety over what it is," he said.

He also said he's a big believer in Detroit improving on what's in the building right now.

"There's a ton of the little things. And it's not just defense, it's us as a team," he said. "If we go down, alright, we stall out on the very first drive, which is of our own doing. It's three-nothing. We get a stop on defense. We take it down and now it's 10-0 middle of the first quarter, end of the first quarter. It could be a different game. It's those little things to where, we've got to play much better complementary football.