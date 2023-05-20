Green looking to show he's more than just a vertical threat at WR

Rookie wide receiver Antoine Green felt a mixture of comfort from seeing a familiar face and excitement to learn a new offense when he got to the Detroit Lions for his first minicamp.

Being reunited with cornerbacks coach Dre Bly, who Green knows well from their days together at North Carolina, made Green comfortable in his new surroundings.

"Dre's the same dude everywhere he goes," Green said. "I'm definitely excited I can be around him."