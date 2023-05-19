Sorsdal up for the challenge of playing guard: 'I love how fast it is'

Colby Sorsdal was a five-year starter at right tackle for William & Mary before the Detroit Lions selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
There was talk about Sorsdal moving to guard around draft time, and that has become a reality in Detroit as he kicks off his professional football career. Sorsdal is listed as a guard on Detroit's roster, and he was playing right guard at Detroit's rookie minicamp last weekend.
"I love how fast it is. Everything happens so much faster when you're at guard. Things get on you pretty quick," Sorsdal said about the transition from tackle to guard. "That's one thing I need to adjust to, right? But I like having something new to work on. I like challenging myself and I feel like I'm doing that out here."
Sorsdal is a smart player who was a team captain in 2022 and helped William & Mary rank third nationally in rushing (265.8) and fourth in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.77). He stood out at the East-West Shrine Game playing guard, and that's where he first started talking with the Lions. He played tackle, guard and center during practices, showing off some versatility.
Sorsdal (6-6, 304) said his days are currently filled with a lot of film study as he makes the transition to guard. He said making sure he knows the playbook like the back of his hand is vitally important.
"Everybody says it and it's kind of a cliché answer, but everybody is stronger, everybody's faster and everybody's really good," he said of the transition to the NFL. "Just kind of adjusting to the speed of the game and seeing things the right way and seeing things technique-wise."
That will obviously ramp up when the rookies join the veteran for OTAs next week. Sorsdal will look to compete with Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow for playing time at right guard with Jonah Jackson established on the left side.
Sorsdal is a plus athlete at the position with some versatility to his game, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he can adapt inside and if he can push for some early playing time.