Sorsdal up for the challenge of playing guard: 'I love how fast it is'

Sorsdal is a smart player who was a team captain in 2022 and helped William & Mary rank third nationally in rushing (265.8) and fourth in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.77). He stood out at the East-West Shrine Game playing guard, and that's where he first started talking with the Lions. He played tackle, guard and center during practices, showing off some versatility.

Sorsdal (6-6, 304) said his days are currently filled with a lot of film study as he makes the transition to guard. He said making sure he knows the playbook like the back of his hand is vitally important.