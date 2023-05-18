Hooker on taking mental reps: 'I'm hungry. I'm ready to compete'

The Detroit Lions rookie quarterback understands it's a process, however, coming back from a torn ACL suffered in November. Hooker chatted up teammates and coaches at rookie minicamp last weekend and tried to stay as involved as he could, taking mental reps while carrying a football around everywhere he went.

"Entering this first year is the same motto and same mentality I've had all my life and that's get better every day," Hooker said. "You never stay the same. You either get better or worse and I don't want to have any decline in my game. I'm continuing to work my tail off day to day with mental reps, taking reps behind the quarterback that is in, and just playing the game in my mind until I can actually get out there. I'm still preparing. I'm hungry. I'm ready to compete."