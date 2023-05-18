Hooker on taking mental reps: 'I'm hungry. I'm ready to compete'

Hendon Hooker is eager to get back to playing football.
The Detroit Lions rookie quarterback understands it's a process, however, coming back from a torn ACL suffered in November. Hooker chatted up teammates and coaches at rookie minicamp last weekend and tried to stay as involved as he could, taking mental reps while carrying a football around everywhere he went.
"Entering this first year is the same motto and same mentality I've had all my life and that's get better every day," Hooker said. "You never stay the same. You either get better or worse and I don't want to have any decline in my game. I'm continuing to work my tail off day to day with mental reps, taking reps behind the quarterback that is in, and just playing the game in my mind until I can actually get out there. I'm still preparing. I'm hungry. I'm ready to compete."
Lions head coach Dan Campbell used the term 'redshirt' when talking about Hooker's rookie season in Detroit, which means the team is going to make sure his knee is 100 percent healthy before he resumes football activities.
Hooker hopes to get to a point sometime this season where he's ready to go if the Lions call upon him to play.
"I'm a competitor," Hooker said. "I love the game of football. I love going out there and taking control of the offense and having fun. That's what it's about. The game is fun. Whenever I can get out there and do my thing that's what I'll do."
The Lions selected Hooker in the third round (No. 68 overall) after he was an early Heisman Trophy favorite before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. He took home SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors after throwing for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns with only two interceptions while rushing for 430 yards and five more touchdowns in 11 starts.
Hooker is certainly eager to get back on the field and compete for a backup role behind starter Jared Goff, but he understands the process and appreciates the work that has to be done off the field to get his body to a point where that can be a reality.
View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Hooker believes he is one of the best quarterbacks in the class. The fact that he was the fifth quarterback off the board is now fuel for Hooker as he attacks his rehab and tries to get the clearance to resume football activities.
"Just adding that as fuel to the fire and having that chip on my shoulder and wanting to work," Hooker said. "Every day I come in here I have motivation regardless of what's going on."