Lions offseason questions: Games to watch

Mike O'Hara: Week 18 vs. Vikings

Vikings vs. Lions at Ford Field in Week 18 is the game I'm most excited to see, but not because it's a rematch between teams that met in Week 16.

Week 18 is the last game of the regular season. What's most exciting is what comes next – the start of the playoffs.

I expect the Lions to host a playoff game at Ford Field as champions of the NFC North. Week 18 is a warmup for that.

PJ's Pick: Week 2 vs. Seahawks

The Lions are looking to avenge four 2022 losses this year, but to me, the home opener against the Seahawks is by far the most important. As I'm sure many remember, Detroit lost a 48-45 shootout at Ford Field in Week 4 of last season, a game that eventually led to Seattle earning a playoff berth with the same 9-7 record as the Lions.