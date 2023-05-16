Lions offseason questions: Games to watch

The NFL released the 2023 schedule last week, giving us all a chance to sit back and look it over for division games, exciting matchups and yearly traditions.
There's a lot to like for the Lions this year including five nationally televised games.
Which game are you looking forward to most? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Week 1 at Chiefs
No need to look any further than Week 1 in Kansas City. It's a chance for this young football team to see exactly where they stand to begin the 2023 season facing the defending Super Bowl champs led by the reigning MVP and the league's most explosive offense.
Can the Lions beat the NFL's best and make a huge statement to the rest of the league? How improved is this revamped Detroit defense? There's no better test to begin the season.
Selfishly, Arrowhead is the last NFL stadium I haven't visited, so I'm excited to mark it off the list.
Mike O'Hara: Week 18 vs. Vikings
Vikings vs. Lions at Ford Field in Week 18 is the game I'm most excited to see, but not because it's a rematch between teams that met in Week 16.
Week 18 is the last game of the regular season. What's most exciting is what comes next – the start of the playoffs.
I expect the Lions to host a playoff game at Ford Field as champions of the NFC North. Week 18 is a warmup for that.
PJ's Pick: Week 2 vs. Seahawks
The Lions are looking to avenge four 2022 losses this year, but to me, the home opener against the Seahawks is by far the most important. As I'm sure many remember, Detroit lost a 48-45 shootout at Ford Field in Week 4 of last season, a game that eventually led to Seattle earning a playoff berth with the same 9-7 record as the Lions.
Even outside of last year's results, it's hard to find two teams more alike in circumstance than the Lions and Seahawks - both are young teams with improved rosters that they believe are ready to compete in the NFC. It may only be Week 2, but beating maybe your closest peer early on should go a long way when it comes time to look at the postseason.
Editor's Pick: Week 8 vs. Raiders
The Lions haven't hosted a primetime game since the season opener in 2018. If the Lions can roll into this one with any kind of momentum, I expect the energy at Ford Field to be electric.
I want it to be one of those games where I have to text the person next to me in the press box because it's so loud I can't hear them talk.