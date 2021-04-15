O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 quarterbacks that could interest Lions

This year's quarterback draft class has caught the eye of Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, and it isn't only the raw talent that makes him like what he sees.

Holmes is impressed by the variety of skills in a group of prospects who are likely to dominate the top of the draft.

"The quarterback class is good this year," Holmes said in a pre-draft Zoom interview.

"What's cool about this year is, they're all in different flavors. You have a guy who can do it all, or can do it from the pocket, do it with his legs.

"All the different flavors make it very, very intriguing."

Is it intriguing enough for the Lions to use the seventh pick overall on a quarterback? Or is using the pick to trade back a better -- and more likely -- option?

"When you're picking in the top 10, I don't think you can ignore anything," Holmes said.

With at least four quarterbacks likely to be drafted in the first 10 picks on April 29, the Lions have good options at their disposal to do more than window shop in a hot quarterback market.

Following is the Lions' depth chart at quarterback, the draft's strength for quarterbacks and position draft priority for the Lions and five quarterbacks who could interest them.