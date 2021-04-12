Road to the Draft

Meet the Prospect: Penei Sewell

Apr 12, 2021
Name: Penei Sewell

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Oregon

Ht/Wt: 6-4/331

Arm length: 33 1/4 inches

Hands: 10 3/8 inches

Wing span: 80 7/8 inches

40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds

Vertical leap: 28 inches

Bench press: 30 reps

Broad: 9 feet 1 inch

How he fits: Sewell is arguably the best offensive tackle in this draft, and there's tremendous value getting a player like that at No. 7.

The Lions appear to have one opening spot along their starting offensive line heading into 2021 at right tackle. Detroit's got some good internal candidates to fill that spot in Tyrell Crosby and Matt Nelson, but adding a player like Sewell would really ramp up that competition and give Detroit terrific talent and depth at the tackle positions.

Sewell would bring a physical brand of play to Detroit. He certainly seems to align with how new head coach Dan Campbell wants to play upfront and in the run game.

Key observations: Sewell opted out of the 2020 season but was the Outland Trophy Winner and Associated Press Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He allowed just one sack combined in 2018 and 2019 in 1,376 snaps.

What they had to say about him: "The 2021 offensive tackle class is packed with quality prospects who have plug-and-play potential. Sewell is the headliner, as a dancing bear with a powerful game and nimble feet. He is a natural left tackle with the athleticism and movement skills to snuff out elite pass rushers in pass protection and cut off edge defenders on perimeter runs." – NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks

What he had to say: "I like to play real physical. I like to use my body type to my advantage and to really get up under peoples' chin and really showcase my mentality also, to go along with my physicality, that I'm coming off the ball every play with violent intentions and that nothing less is coming from that."

