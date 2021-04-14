Meet the Prospect: Kyle Pitts

What they had to say about him: "A two-year starter at Florida, Pitts lined up mostly detached (slot and outside) while also seeing inline snaps with his hand on the ground in head coach Dan Mullen's scheme, which requires versatility from the tight ends. He leaves Gainesville as the most productive tight end in school history, setting a Gators record for receiving yards (1,492) at his position.

"Described as a "unicorn" by the Florida coaching staff, Pitts is what a twitchy big man looks like, using his natural reflexes, flexible movements and athletic ball skills to be a cheat code as a pass-catcher. Although he lacks the body power to sustain or drive block, he is a willing and competitive contributor as a blocker. Still, he should be evaluated more as a weapon than a traditional tight end. Overall, Pitts boasts special athleticism to separate in coverage and the elite pass-catching skills to be a mismatch playmaker similar to Darren Waller. He projects as a unique "move" tight end and one of the best talents in this draft." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic