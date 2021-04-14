Meet the Prospect: Kyle Pitts

Name: Kyle Pitts
Position: Tight end
School: Florida
Ht/Wt: 6-5/245
Arm length: 33 4/8 inches
Hands: 10 5/8 inches
Wing span: 83 3/8 inches
40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds
Broad: 10 feet 9 inches
How he fits: Pitts is listed as a tight end, but he's proven to be much more than that over his college career.
Pitts racked up 770 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games this past season. He is built like a tight end at nearly 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, but he runs like a receiver. He has an 83 3/8-inch wing span, which means his catch radius is huge, and he ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds at Florida's pro day.
Of his 12 touchdowns last season, five came with him playing as an in-line tight end, three when played in the slot and four when he was lined up wide as a receiver. So, he's not just a tight end. Think of him as a more athletic Darren Waller.
The Lions already have a Pro Bowl tight end on the roster in T.J. Hockenson, but just imagine the possibilities of Hockenson and Pitts teaming up together and the pressure that would put on opposing defenses.
Key observations: Pitts earned the highest grade (96.2) Pro Football Focus has ever given to a pass catcher this past season. He won the Mackey Award (top tight end) and finished his college career recording 100 receptions for 1,492 yards (14.9 avg.) and 18 touchdowns, becoming Florida's all-time leader for receiving yards by a tight end, while ranking second in career receptions at the position.
What they had to say about him: "A two-year starter at Florida, Pitts lined up mostly detached (slot and outside) while also seeing inline snaps with his hand on the ground in head coach Dan Mullen's scheme, which requires versatility from the tight ends. He leaves Gainesville as the most productive tight end in school history, setting a Gators record for receiving yards (1,492) at his position.
"Described as a "unicorn" by the Florida coaching staff, Pitts is what a twitchy big man looks like, using his natural reflexes, flexible movements and athletic ball skills to be a cheat code as a pass-catcher. Although he lacks the body power to sustain or drive block, he is a willing and competitive contributor as a blocker. Still, he should be evaluated more as a weapon than a traditional tight end. Overall, Pitts boasts special athleticism to separate in coverage and the elite pass-catching skills to be a mismatch playmaker similar to Darren Waller. He projects as a unique "move" tight end and one of the best talents in this draft." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic
What he had to say: "I think it would cause a lot of problems," Pitts said of potentially playing with a veteran tight end like Hockenson. "Because you have two great tight ends who can run routes and block. That kind of makes it hard for the defense to scheme it up. Having those two tight ends that can do different things, line up in different areas, that's something that's kind of difficult for the defense to guard."