Road to the Draft

Presented by

Meet the Prospect: Kyle Pitts

Apr 14, 2021 at 08:58 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Kyle Pitts

Position: Tight end

School: Florida

Ht/Wt: 6-5/245

Arm length: 33 4/8 inches

Hands: 10 5/8 inches

Wing span: 83 3/8 inches

40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds

Broad: 10 feet 9 inches

How he fits: Pitts is listed as a tight end, but he's proven to be much more than that over his college career.

Pitts racked up 770 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games this past season. He is built like a tight end at nearly 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, but he runs like a receiver. He has an 83 3/8-inch wing span, which means his catch radius is huge, and he ran the 40 in 4.44 seconds at Florida's pro day.

Of his 12 touchdowns last season, five came with him playing as an in-line tight end, three when played in the slot and four when he was lined up wide as a receiver. So, he's not just a tight end. Think of him as a more athletic Darren Waller.

The Lions already have a Pro Bowl tight end on the roster in T.J. Hockenson, but just imagine the possibilities of Hockenson and Pitts teaming up together and the pressure that would put on opposing defenses.

Key observations: Pitts earned the highest grade (96.2) Pro Football Focus has ever given to a pass catcher this past season. He won the Mackey Award (top tight end) and finished his college career recording 100 receptions for 1,492 yards (14.9 avg.) and 18 touchdowns, becoming Florida's all-time leader for receiving yards by a tight end, while ranking second in career receptions at the position.

What they had to say about him: "A two-year starter at Florida, Pitts lined up mostly detached (slot and outside) while also seeing inline snaps with his hand on the ground in head coach Dan Mullen's scheme, which requires versatility from the tight ends. He leaves Gainesville as the most productive tight end in school history, setting a Gators record for receiving yards (1,492) at his position.

"Described as a "unicorn" by the Florida coaching staff, Pitts is what a twitchy big man looks like, using his natural reflexes, flexible movements and athletic ball skills to be a cheat code as a pass-catcher. Although he lacks the body power to sustain or drive block, he is a willing and competitive contributor as a blocker. Still, he should be evaluated more as a weapon than a traditional tight end. Overall, Pitts boasts special athleticism to separate in coverage and the elite pass-catching skills to be a mismatch playmaker similar to Darren Waller. He projects as a unique "move" tight end and one of the best talents in this draft." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

What he had to say: "I think it would cause a lot of problems," Pitts said of potentially playing with a veteran tight end like Hockenson. "Because you have two great tight ends who can run routes and block. That kind of makes it hard for the defense to scheme it up. Having those two tight ends that can do different things, line up in different areas, that's something that's kind of difficult for the defense to guard."

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 linebackers that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 linebacker prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Penei Sewell

Get to know offensive line prospect Penei Sewell.
news

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 wide receiver prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Experts split on what Lions should do with 7th pick

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting with the 7th overall pick.
news

Meet the Prospect: Justin Fields

Get to know quarterback prospect Justin Fields.
news

TE prospect Kyle Pitts' versatility could interest Lions

Florida tight end prospect Kyle Pitts has position versatility, and that could interest the Detroit Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Meet the Prospect: Gregory Rousseau

Get to know defensive end prospect Gregory Rousseau.
news

OL prospect Penei Sewell wants to showcase his physicality

Oregon offensive line prospect Penei Sewell told reporters after his pro day that he likes to play physical and use his body type to his advantage.
news

Todd McShay has Lions selecting a WR & LB in his latest two-round mock draft

After releasing his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Todd McShay spoke with reporters via conference call. Here are all the highlights.
news

Meet the Prospect: Zach Wilson

Get to know quarterback prospect Zach Wilson.
news

Meet the Prospect: DeVonta Smith

Get to know wide receiver prospect DeVonta Smith.
Advertising