O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 linebackers that could interest Lions

Head coach Dan Campbell likes what the Detroit Lions have done at the linebacker position this offseason, but it's only a start.

There is more work to do at a position that was a weak link last season on one of the worst defenses in franchise history.

"I like what we've got going on," Campbell said in a Zoom interview. "Does that mean we're done? No, it does not mean we're done.

"You'd like to go into this draft and not need to draft off need. You'd like to draft the best player available, or the guy that when you're sitting there and it's your turn to pick ... do you all love this guy?

"Where does he fit? What's the role? What's the vision?"

The Lions have good options with the seventh pick in the first round. One is to take Micah Parsons of Penn State, regarded by most draft analysts as the best linebacker on the board.