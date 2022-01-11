O'HARA: Lions on the right track after finishing the season strong

He started and went the distance Sunday while still not fully recovered from a knee injury that caused him to miss the previous two games.

He threw two TD passes without an interception and clearly was in command of the offense.

"We beat a really good team yesterday," Goff said when asked about Campbell's springboard comment. "I know they took their guys out at halftime, or some of them. They still got 13 wins with anyone playing, and we beat them.

"We beat the Cardinals, and we beat Minnesota. Those all happened in the last handful of weeks. It gives us reason or optimism that we kind of know how to do it.