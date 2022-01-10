Campbell confirms Lions are parting ways with Anthony Lynn

Jan 10, 2022 at 02:47 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn have parted ways.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news in his season-ending press conference Monday in Allen Park.

"Felt like this is just best for both of us," Campbell said of the move. "Look, he came here and took a leap of faith with us under the impression that he would be calling plays. It was not going to go in that direction again and that's not fair to him, either. I wish him the best and he's been a true pro. He works his tail off and he gave us everything he had and I appreciate him for that."

Lynn joined Campbell's staff last offseason after being let go as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach the previous four seasons. A former NFL running back, Lynn brought a mentality and a game plan to run the football and be physical on offense, attributes the Lions' offense did take on. But things never really clicked with the passing game and quarterback Jared Goff.

After starting 0-8 heading into their Week 9 bye week, Campbell opted to make some changes. He took over playing calling and elevated Ben Johnson to a bigger role as the passing game coordinator. Lynn still ran the offensive meeting and the run game, but he was never content with a reduced role.

"Three weeks going into this thing, knowing what Dan (Campbell) wants, tying to assist him the best I can. Very comfortable with the role. Don't mistake comfortable for liking the role," Lynn told the media last month. "But yeah, very comfortable with the role. I want to help assist Dan the best I can."

The offense was much more explosive, particularly in the passing game, coming out of the bye week with Campbell calling plays. The Lions scored a third more touchdowns the second half of the season than they did the first half (21 vs. 14). Goff had a 85.3 passer rating through his first eight games, but elevated that to 101.8 post bye, working more closely with Campbell and Johnson.

Lions vs. Packers Week 18 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Week 18 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Detroit, MI.

The Detroit Lions before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 98

The Detroit Lions before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 98

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 98

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 98

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 98

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 98

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) sacks Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) sacks Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 98

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 98

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 98

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 98

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 98

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) and during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) and during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
61 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love (10) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
62 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) sacks Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love (10) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
63 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
64 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
65 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
66 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
67 / 98

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
68 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
69 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
70 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
71 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
72 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
73 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
74 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
75 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) recovers a fumble during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
76 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
77 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
78 / 98

Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) returns a kick off during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
79 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) returns a kick off during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
80 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions tight end Jared Pinkney (80) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
81 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), and Detroit Lions tight end Jared Pinkney (80) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
82 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
83 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Will Holden (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
84 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
85 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
86 / 98

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
87 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
88 / 98

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
89 / 98

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
90 / 98

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
91 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
92 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) intercepts the football during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
93 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) intercepts the football during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) intercepts the football during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
94 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) intercepts the football during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
95 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
96 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52), Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26), Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
97 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52), Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26), Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
98 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), and Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"The way he handled himself the whole season is remarkable," Goff said of Lynn. "A true professional and we really do appreciate it, because he could have, if he wanted to, have a bad attitude and he didn't. He handled himself really well and it was really cool to see from him."

When it comes to filling the now open vacancy at offensive coordinator, Campbell said he first has to decide what he wants to do in terms of continuing to call plays or leaving open the possibility of the new coordinator doing it. That will definitely impact the candidate list.

Campbell eluded that Johnson could get a serious look to fill the position moving forward.

"I'll tell you this, Ben Johnson did a hell of a job for us," Campbell said. "I will say that and kind of leave it at that if you will."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 37-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

10 prospects to watch in college football national championship game

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects to watch in the college football national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.
news

Lions 2022 NFL Draft pick set

The Detroit Lions' victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday has locked in their draft position for the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown sets franchise record for rookie receiving yards

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 37-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Goff, Lions finish the season strong

Four downs following the Lions' 37-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers includes strong finish, trick plays, Sewell's season and complementary football.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 37-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell optimistic Goff will play in season finale

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, laying the foundation for the future and more.
news

Week 18 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Find out what the Green Bay Packers are saying as they prepare for their Week 18 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions prepared to reshuffle line again if Decker & Sewell remain on Reserve/COVID-19

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including offensive line depth, running back D'Andre Swift's workload and more.
Advertising