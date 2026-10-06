NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 5

Minnesota, Chicago and Green Bay gained a game on Detroit in the division as all three were victorious Week 4 while the Lions fell to Carolina on Sunday Night Football. After Week 4, the NFC North and AFC North remain the only divisions in football with all four teams holding a .500 record or better.
Here's a look at where all four teams stand heading into Week 5:
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2026 record: 4-0
Week 4 result: Minnesota 15, Miami 10
Next opponent: at New Orleans (1-3), Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Will Reichard saves the day
For the second time in Minnesota's 4-0 start, Reichard was responsible for every point the Vikings scored. He was a perfect five-for-five against the Dolphins on Sunday. Reichard now has 42 points on the season, tied with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens running back Derrick Henry for the NFL's scoring lead.
2. O-line dealing with injuries
In three games, Minnesota had already surpassed the total number of snaps they got all of last year by the expected starting five offensive linemen, per Vikings.com. However, left guard Donovan Jackson left Sunday's game on the Vikings' second possession with a knee injury. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw left the game with a neck injury, returned and later left again to be evaluated for a concussion.
3. T.J. Hockenson's big game
The veteran tight end caught 13 passes for 119 yards and could have scored a touchdown in the final minutes to really put an exclamation point on the win and his performance, but opted to slide down at the Miami two-yard line as the clock reached the 2-minute warning. This allowed the offense to kneel down and run out the clock for the win.
Twentyman: With a month of the season in the books, I'm going to highlight an impact rookie from each team this week. For Minnesota, they aren't getting a ton of production from their rookie class because of a mostly veteran roster. First-round pick Caleb Banks has mixed in along the defensive front as part of the Vikings' interior defensive line rotation and has registered eight tackles, three quarterback hurries and a tackle for loss so far this season.
CHICAGO BEARS
2026 record: 3-1
Week 4 result: Chicago 23, New York Jets 12
Next opponent: at Green Bay (2-2), Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Decisive win
The Bears completely dominated the stat sheet on their way to 3-1 on the season. When it was all said and done Sunday, Chicago held advantages in total yards (492-157), first downs (34-7) and time of possession (42:45-17:15).
2 Dual-threat backs
D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have become a dangerous dual threat in Chicago's backfield. Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 30 carries for the Bears on Sunday against New York. Both players have over 300 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season.
3. Quarterback play
Tyson Bagent started at quarterback for Chicago in Week 4, completing 24-of-35 passes for 268 yards. He's the third quarterback to lead the Bears to a win, which is the first time an NFL team has accomplished that feat in the first four weeks of a season since the Jaguars in 1997, per chicagobears.com.
Twentyman: Rookie first-round pick Dillon Thieneman has started all four games at one of the safety spots for Chicago's defense and leads the team with 30 tackles through four games. He has an interception and three passes defended and has been very good in his first season with the Bears. He's turning into a terrific late first-round pick.
DETROIT LIONS
2026 record: 2-2
Week 4 result: Carolina 32, Detroit 26
Next opponent: at Arizona (1-3), Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Defense continues to struggle
For the third time in four games, the Lions' defense has allowed an opponent to score more than 30 points. Carolina ran and threw the ball effectively, racking up 445 total yards of offense. Detroit must find some answers quickly on that side of the ball, whether that means scheme or personnel changes.
2. Penalties slowing down offense
The Lions have one of the most explosive offenses in football, but even they have found it difficult to continuously overcome offensive penalties. Detroit ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL with 31 penalties in four games. Eighteen of those have come from the offense, led by nine false starts, five holds and three delay of game penalties.
3. No panic
The Lions dropped to 2-2 on the season after Sunday night's loss, but head coach Dan Campbell made it clear after the game he's not in panic mode after just four games.
"We go into panic mode when we've got 13 games left and we're 2-2, that's not the right thing to do," he said. "I just don't believe that. I never have. So, you know, I know there's frustration. Look, I'm frustrated. I know the players are frustrated."
Twentyman: No. 17 overall pick Blake Miller stepped into the starting right tackle spot very soon after arriving in Detroit and has played well to begin his NFL career. He hasn't allowed a sack in 213 snaps, though five pressures allowed Sunday night in Carolina was a season-high. He had only allowed two in two games before that.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2026 record: 2-2
Week 4 result: Green Bay 17, Tampa Bay 14
Next opponent: vs. Chicago (3-1), Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Defense hit with another injury
Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper went down in the second half with an Achilles injury. It was confirmed on Monday that Cooper is done for the year. It's a significant loss for the Packers' defense. Cooper has been one of their best defenders this season.
2. Offense not clicking on all cylinders
Penalties, dropped passes and giveaways are slowing down a Packers' offense that has enough weapons to be better than 27th in the NFL in scoring (18.3 points per game). The Packers had two opportunities to make it a two-score game in the fourth quarter, but both drives ended with turnovers in scoring territory.
3. O-line play shows improvement
Newly acquired left guard Laken Tomlinson and right guard Travis Glover helped improve the pass protection significantly for quarterback Jordan Love, who was not sacked and hit only twice after the onslaught of rush pressure he faced the first three games of the season.
"I think the O-line did a great job today," Love told packers.com. "Keeping me clean, giving me some time, they did a great job, and you could feel the difference back there for sure."
Twentyman: First-round pick Brandon Cisse has started all four games for Green Bay at cornerback and has recorded 19 tackles, a half sack and a pass defended. After allowing touchdown receptions in his coverage area the first two weeks of the season, he hasn't allowed any the last two weeks. He allowed just two receptions for seven yards against the Bucs on Sunday.