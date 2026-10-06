NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 5

Minnesota, Chicago and Green Bay gained a game on Detroit in the division as all three were victorious Week 4 while the Lions fell to Carolina on Sunday Night Football. After Week 4, the NFC North and AFC North remain the only divisions in football with all four teams holding a .500 record or better.

Here's a look at where all four teams stand heading into Week 5:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2026 record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Minnesota 15, Miami 10

Next opponent: at New Orleans (1-3), Sunday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

3 headlines:

1. Will Reichard saves the day

For the second time in Minnesota's 4-0 start, Reichard was responsible for every point the Vikings scored. He was a perfect five-for-five against the Dolphins on Sunday. Reichard now has 42 points on the season, tied with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens running back Derrick Henry for the NFL's scoring lead.

2. O-line dealing with injuries

In three games, Minnesota had already surpassed the total number of snaps they got all of last year by the expected starting five offensive linemen, per Vikings.com. However, left guard Donovan Jackson left Sunday's game on the Vikings' second possession with a knee injury. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw left the game with a neck injury, returned and later left again to be evaluated for a concussion.

3. T.J. Hockenson's big game

The veteran tight end caught 13 passes for 119 yards and could have scored a touchdown in the final minutes to really put an exclamation point on the win and his performance, but opted to slide down at the Miami two-yard line as the clock reached the 2-minute warning. This allowed the offense to kneel down and run out the clock for the win.