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GET TO KNOW: Wide receiver Kendrick Law

Jul 07, 2026 at 07:00 AM

Nickname?

Kendrick Law: K. Law

Hometown?

Law: Shreveport, Louisiana

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…

Law: We'd probably go downtown and just walk around. We have a convention center where a lot of big stuff is held.

College major?

Law: I graduated from Alabama with my consumer science degree, and I graduated Kentucky last year with my business degree.

If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?

Law: When I was younger, it definitely was Swamp People.

Which actor would play you in a movie about your life?

Law: Denzel Washington - I think he can probably play anybody.

Get to know: Wide receiver Kendrick Law

View photos of Detroit Lions fifth-round pick Kendrick Law from the 2026 offseason.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 29, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during OTAs at the Meijer Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 26, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 26, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 19, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 19, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 12, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kendrick Law (88) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 14, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Favorite emoji?

Law: 100

Favorite animal?

Law: Lion. I had the Lion's head on my back before I got here.

Favorite meal?

Law: Cornbread casserole, if it's a meal, or a banana pudding.

What would your entrance music be?

Law: Diva - Beyonce

Do you have any hidden talents?

Law: No, I need help on that. It's hidden. I haven't found it yet.

How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?

Law: Touchdown.

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Law: I'd definitely be a blue-collar worker. I am a licensed welder.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Law: Invisibility

If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?

Law: Safety. I am an athlete, so even at Bama and Kentucky, I literally played everywhere. I've played everywhere on the field besides O-line and D-line.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Law: My two degrees.

What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Law: The people in Detroit are nice.

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