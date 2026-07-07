Get to know: Wide receiver Kendrick Law

Nickname?
Kendrick Law: K. Law
Hometown?
Law: Shreveport, Louisiana
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you'd take them would be…
Law: We'd probably go downtown and just walk around. We have a convention center where a lot of big stuff is held.
College major?
Law: I graduated from Alabama with my consumer science degree, and I graduated Kentucky last year with my business degree.
If you could live in the world of a TV show or movie, what would it be?
Law: When I was younger, it definitely was Swamp People.
Which actor would play you in a movie about your life?
Law: Denzel Washington - I think he can probably play anybody.
View photos of Detroit Lions fifth-round pick Kendrick Law from the 2026 offseason.
Favorite emoji?
Law: 100
Favorite animal?
Law: Lion. I had the Lion's head on my back before I got here.
Favorite meal?
Law: Cornbread casserole, if it's a meal, or a banana pudding.
What would your entrance music be?
Law: Diva - Beyonce
Do you have any hidden talents?
Law: No, I need help on that. It's hidden. I haven't found it yet.
How would you describe your job to a five-year-old?
Law: Touchdown.
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Law: I'd definitely be a blue-collar worker. I am a licensed welder.
If you could have any superpower, what would it be?
Law: Invisibility
If you could play a different NFL position, what would it be?
Law: Safety. I am an athlete, so even at Bama and Kentucky, I literally played everywhere. I've played everywhere on the field besides O-line and D-line.
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Law: My two degrees.
What is your favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Law: The people in Detroit are nice.