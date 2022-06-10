Campbell: Hutchinson 'all business,' quietly improving throughout offseason

"He's been all business," Campbell said. "What's great about him is, he's quietly getting better, right in front of us. He doesn't' say anything. He listens. He's like a sponge in there. He absorbs the information.

"He watches how things are done and how the coaches want them done. He has a motor and he goes. He learns and gets better every day. You just see it. I love that about him.

"Every day, man, there's growth, -- right in front of us."

Hutchinson has had to make predictable adjustments in moving from the college game to the NFL. Hutchinson has followed the lead of the veterans, observing their work habits and how they practice.

Veteran outside linebacker Charles Harris has been a model for Hutchinson for his high energy in everything he does.

"He works so hard," Hutchinson said. "I see him getting the extra work. Whenever he does something he pushes me to do more.