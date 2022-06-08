We hear you Detroit Lions fans (and players and coaches and staff members) and are happy to announce the wait is finally over!!! The latest episode is here, and it covers all things 2022 NFL Draft.

Go inside the Lions draft room with general manager Brad Holmes as he works the phones and makes the selections. Hear from Lions rookies as they recount their draft experience. And check in with members of the Lions scouting department who share what makes this draft class so special.

With the release of the new episode, we're counting down our top 5 moments from Inside the Den 2022 Episode 4: Behind the Scenes of the Lions' 2022 NFL Draft.

1. Hutchinson visits Detroit