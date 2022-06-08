When is the next Inside the Den episode dropping? Is it time for Inside the Den yet? We need more Inside the Den!
We hear you Detroit Lions fans (and players and coaches and staff members) and are happy to announce the wait is finally over!!! The latest episode is here, and it covers all things 2022 NFL Draft.
Go inside the Lions draft room with general manager Brad Holmes as he works the phones and makes the selections. Hear from Lions rookies as they recount their draft experience. And check in with members of the Lions scouting department who share what makes this draft class so special.
With the release of the new episode, we're counting down our top 5 moments from Inside the Den 2022 Episode 4: Behind the Scenes of the Lions' 2022 NFL Draft.
1. Hutchinson visits Detroit
Detroit brought defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in as one of their 30 pre-draft visits to meet with coaches and talk ball. Hutchinson said it was one of the smoothest visits he went on, and the Lions must have felt similarly because just a short time later Hutchinson would be returning to the facility as a member of the team.
2. Trading up
Ever wonder what goes into a draft-day trade? Follow along as Holmes gets the deal done to move up and select wide receiver Jameson Williams.
3. Coach El approves
Speaking of Williams, we know one person who was happy about that pick. Wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El had to pop into the draft room to let Holmes know how he felt.
4. Paschal stands out
It's easy to see why the Lions were drawn to defensive end Josh Paschal. His leadership qualities and work ethic stood out in his Combine interviews.
5. What's next?
The picks are in but the work is only beginning. Hear from Holmes and the Lions rookies as they detail the next steps in the process.
For more in-depth coverage and a behind-the-scenes look at the Lions' 2022 draft, check out the full episode below: