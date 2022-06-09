TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Big men catching punts: It was big men catching punts in front of the entire team to end the final minicamp practice of the week. First up was defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor vs. offensive tackle Penei Sewell and both caught it easily. Then it was nose tackle Alim McNeill vs. guard Kevin Jarvis, and again both guys caught it. That's when the defense starting chanting for offensive tackle Dan Skipper (6-9, 330) to have a turn. Skipper obliged and caught the punt over his head and started taunting the defense, much to the offense's satisfaction. – Tim Twentyman
On the line: There was a memorable – and hopeful – moment for the veterans on their last day of minicamp. All five starters on the offensive line lined up together. That's something that never happened last season. Injuries prevented them from playing a single snap together in the regular season. – Mike O'Hara
Friendly race: There was also a foot race between running backs Jermar Jefferson and Greg Bell at the end of practice Thursday. They lined up at the goal line for what looked like a 40-yard dash with the rest of the team lined up watching. Bell won. – Tim Twentyman
Competitive periods: It took quarterback Jared Goff and the first-team offense just three plays to score in one competitive period with tight end Shane Zylstra's short touchdown catch set up by a long connection down the right sideline from Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Another period ended with Goff navigating the offense into FG range, but kicker Riley Patterson missed from 54 yards wide left. Quarterback David Blough ran a two-minute period later in practice that ended with a nice lunging interception by cornerback Bobby Price down the left sideline. – Tim Twentyman
Adjustment: Wide receiver Kalif Raymond got a laugh from the media when he followed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to the microphone in the post-practice interviews. Raymond had to adjust the mic because of the size differential. Raymond is listed at 5-foot-8. Hutchinson is 6-7. – Mike O'Hara
Full extension: Give rookie safety Kerby Joseph an A for effort on one attempted interception that he laid out for down the right sideline on an overthrown pass from quarterback Tim Boyle to wide receiver Josh Johnson. Joseph couldn't quite extend far enough to grab it, but it was a great effort. – Tim Twentyman
Fun with the rook: Hutchinson spoke to the media after practice, and veteran safety Tracy Walker joined the scrum of collected media members to chime in with the second question. "How does it feel to be Aidan Hutchinson?" Walker asked. To which Hutchinson laughed and told Walker to get out. – Tim Twentyman
Wait for Williams: Campbell said Thursday he's not expecting rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to be ready to participate in training camp Day 1. Williams, the No. 12 overall pick, tore his ACL in the National Championship Game January 10.
"I am very hopeful, but I don't see it," Campbell said. "We're going to do this thing the right way and when he's ready, he'll be ready. But, no I don't feel like you're going to see him Day 1." – Tim Twentyman
Vets last day: After Thursday's practice most of the veterans are off until the start of training camp later this summer. The Lions have a week of OTAs left on the schedule next week, but Campbell is using that time to focus on the younger guys on the roster. – Tim Twentyman