TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Jun 09, 2022 at 03:21 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Big men catching punts: It was big men catching punts in front of the entire team to end the final minicamp practice of the week. First up was defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor vs. offensive tackle Penei Sewell and both caught it easily. Then it was nose tackle Alim McNeill vs. guard Kevin Jarvis, and again both guys caught it. That's when the defense starting chanting for offensive tackle Dan Skipper (6-9, 330) to have a turn. Skipper obliged and caught the punt over his head and started taunting the defense, much to the offense's satisfaction. – Tim Twentyman

On the line: There was a memorable – and hopeful – moment for the veterans on their last day of minicamp. All five starters on the offensive line lined up together. That's something that never happened last season. Injuries prevented them from playing a single snap together in the regular season. – Mike O'Hara

Friendly race: There was also a foot race between running backs Jermar Jefferson and Greg Bell at the end of practice Thursday. They lined up at the goal line for what looked like a 40-yard dash with the rest of the team lined up watching. Bell won. – Tim Twentyman

Competitive periods: It took quarterback Jared Goff and the first-team offense just three plays to score in one competitive period with tight end Shane Zylstra's short touchdown catch set up by a long connection down the right sideline from Goff to wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Another period ended with Goff navigating the offense into FG range, but kicker Riley Patterson missed from 54 yards wide left. Quarterback David Blough ran a two-minute period later in practice that ended with a nice lunging interception by cornerback Bobby Price down the left sideline. – Tim Twentyman

Adjustment: Wide receiver Kalif Raymond got a laugh from the media when he followed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to the microphone in the post-practice interviews. Raymond had to adjust the mic because of the size differential. Raymond is listed at 5-foot-8. Hutchinson is 6-7. – Mike O'Hara

Related Links

Full extension: Give rookie safety Kerby Joseph an A for effort on one attempted interception that he laid out for down the right sideline on an overthrown pass from quarterback Tim Boyle to wide receiver Josh Johnson. Joseph couldn't quite extend far enough to grab it, but it was a great effort. – Tim Twentyman

Fun with the rook: Hutchinson spoke to the media after practice, and veteran safety Tracy Walker joined the scrum of collected media members to chime in with the second question. "How does it feel to be Aidan Hutchinson?" Walker asked. To which Hutchinson laughed and told Walker to get out. – Tim Twentyman

2022 Minicamp Day 2 photos

View photos from Day 2 of Detroit Lions minicamp on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Allen Park, Mich.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 42

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 42

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 42

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 42

Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 42

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 42

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 42

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor (62) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor (62) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
33 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
34 / 42

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 42

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 42

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
41 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
42 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Wait for Williams: Campbell said Thursday he's not expecting rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to be ready to participate in training camp Day 1. Williams, the No. 12 overall pick, tore his ACL in the National Championship Game January 10.

"I am very hopeful, but I don't see it," Campbell said. "We're going to do this thing the right way and when he's ready, he'll be ready. But, no I don't feel like you're going to see him Day 1." – Tim Twentyman

Vets last day: After Thursday's practice most of the veterans are off until the start of training camp later this summer. The Lions have a week of OTAs left on the schedule next week, but Campbell is using that time to focus on the younger guys on the roster. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

Cephus embracing WR competition, making plays in practice

Third-year Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus is embracing the competition at wide receiver, which is showing up in the plays he's been making at practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Lions getting creative with Hockenson in Johnson's offense

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is looking forward to playing in coordinator Ben Johnson's offense and the creative ways in which he's being featured.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 1 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

5 things to watch: Detroit Lions minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions get ready for their three-day minicamp.

news

Okwara splitting time between defensive line and linebackers

Third-year defender Julian Okwara has been splitting his time between the defensive line and linebacker meeting rooms this offseason.

news

Johnson wants to help Goff have 'best season of his career'

Helping Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff have the best season of his career is one of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's top priorities this year.

news

Okudah working his way back from Achilles injury

Cornerback Jeff Okudah is back on the field as a limited participant in Detroit Lions OTAs as he works his way back from an Achilles injury.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

What to expect from Lions' defense in Glenn's second year as coordinator

Aaron Glenn is back for his second season as Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, and he has some changes in store for that side of the ball.

news

Barnes looking to stand out in tough competition at LB

Second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes knows the competition at LB is tough, and he's looking forward to competing for a bigger role.

Advertising