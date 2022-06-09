TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Big men catching punts: It was big men catching punts in front of the entire team to end the final minicamp practice of the week. First up was defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor vs. offensive tackle Penei Sewell and both caught it easily. Then it was nose tackle Alim McNeill vs. guard Kevin Jarvis, and again both guys caught it. That's when the defense starting chanting for offensive tackle Dan Skipper (6-9, 330) to have a turn. Skipper obliged and caught the punt over his head and started taunting the defense, much to the offense's satisfaction. – Tim Twentyman