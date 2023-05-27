Anzalone talks defensive additions, season opener & more

Alex Anzalone is looking forward to the Detroit Lions' opening game for more reasons than any other in his first two seasons with the Lions.

The NFL schedule makers have chosen the Lions as the visiting opponent for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City.

It's the NFL's showcase game for the kickoff of the 2023 season -- Thursday night on Sept. 7.

"I've never played there," Anzalone said. "I've heard it's one of the best stadiums. It's going to be fun for me. I love playing in primetime. As a defensive player, you want to go against the best.