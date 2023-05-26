Hutchinson feeling stronger & more mobile than ever heading into Year 2

Detroit Lions second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was afforded an offseason to build up his body and work solely on his craft, and he said it's made him the very best version of himself.

"It's crazy the difference in how I feel over this year timespan," Hutchinson said Thursday after Detroit's first open OTA practice of the spring. "I feel stronger than ever. I feel more mobile than ever. I really think just having an offseason to take my time and focus on some of my body deficiencies has helped me a ton. I can't wait."