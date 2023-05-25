TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 1 observations

Role playing: Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said he could see how rookie wide receiver Antoine Green may contribute on special teams. At 6-2, 199 pounds and a time of 4.47 in the 40, he has the physical traits for it. – Mike O'Hara

Good to see: Third-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike didn't take part in practice Thursday but he was spotted off to the side working on his stance and firing off the ball. That's encouraging to see with him coming off a back injury that cost him the entire 2022 season. – Tim Twentyman

Deep threat: Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams is expected to stretch the field for the Lions' offense with his rare speed. We saw a little bit of that Thursday. Both Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld targeted Williams deep with one in particular from Sudfeld a beautiful bomb down the center of the field that Williams couldn't quite track in with cornerback Starling Thomas in pretty good coverage. It hit Williams in the hands, and he'll probably tell us he should have had it. Watching Williams Thursday, it's easy to see why the Lions are excited about him. He is so quick coming out of breaks and gains separation from defenders easily. – Tim Twentyman