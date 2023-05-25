Williams addresses gambling suspension: 'I was sick. I was hurt'

The Lions drafted Williams No. 12 overall in last year's NFL Draft even after he tore his ACL in the National Championship Game while playing at Alabama. The Lions knew it was going to be a redshirt year of sorts for the talented receiver but saw what his explosiveness could bring to their offense. Williams didn't make his NFL debut until December, and even in his limited contributions at the end of the season his speed and quickness stood out.

Getting a chance to take part in the offseason training program, OTAs and training camp will give Williams an opportunity to get substantially better in every aspect of his game before he has to leave the team to serve his suspension in September.